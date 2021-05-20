SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents can expect to see fewer orange cones and construction workers — at least in the first few months of the 2021 construction season.
Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 Resident Engineer Mick Brinkerhoff said the department currently only has one construction project in the county, although other projects will go out to bid between July and September, which means there could be some work occurring in the late summer and early fall.
The only project currently underway is on a 11.52-mile stretch of Interstate 90 between the Meade Creek and Piney Creek exits. The work on the section of road between Sheridan and Buffalo is a continuation of last year’s mill and overlay project.
Once the mill and overlay is complete, Simon Contractors of Cheyenne will apply an epoxy overlay to add traction and reduce the chance of icing on the bridge decks. A wearing course — a three-quarter inch layer of coarse asphalt applied to provide added traction — will also be applied on both the east and westbound lanes.
Brinkerhoff said the I-90 project is expected to be completed by the end of June. The project has been budgeted at $8.9 million, according to Brinkerhoff.
A 10.46-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. 14 between Ucross and Clearmont has been bid and is expected to begin later this summer, Brinkerhoff said. Mill and overlay work involves removing the existing road surface using heavy equipment (mill) and laying new surface (overlay). The project is currently budgeted at around $4.4 million, according to Brinkerhoff.
Another mill and overlay job, along with road reconstruction, on I-90 is set to go out to bid on July 8. The 4.16-mile project will take place between the Acme exit and Exit 20 into Sheridan. The project is currently estimated at $7.8 million. Brinkerhoff said work on the project could begin this year or be postponed to 2020 depending on the contractor’s bid and if they want to do reconstruction or mill and overlay first.
A $7.4 million project, which will replace the existing bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad on the east end of Ranchester with a new structure, is expected to go out to bid Aug. 12 with construction likely beginning in early fall and continuing into 2022, Brinkerhoff said. The existing structure, originally built in 1947, is structurally deficient and in poor condition.
The bridge will be constructed in two stages. In Stage I, traffic will remain on the mainline while the eastbound lane is being constructed. During Stage II, traffic will shift to the newly constructed eastbound lane with one lane, head-to-head traffic for both east- and westbound traffic.
Lastly, an enhancement project for Sheridan’s East Fifth Street is expected to let Sept. 9. The $3.1 million project will involve installing such enhancements as lighting, irrigation and sidewalks along the thoroughfare. There will also be a traffic signal installed at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Fifth Street.
“It will be a pretty big facelift to that side of town,” Brinkerhoff said.
Brinkerhoff said he expects work on the Fifth Street project will begin in earnest in 2022.
While there will be less road construction than usual this early summer, Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley encourages residents to exercise caution when passing through construction zones.
“Drivers need to be cognizant of their surroundings at all times, but especially in a construction zone,” Ringley said. “They need to obey all posted signs and follow directions as soon as possible. They need to drive slowly and be aware of potential sudden stops. Most importantly, they need to keep an eye out for the people doing the work so they are able to complete it safely.”
Brinkerhoff agreed.
“The advice I always give people is to drive like it’s your family in the work zone,” Brinkerhoff said. “For their sake, you need to take your time and exercise caution.”