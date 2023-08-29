DAYTON — Construction is underway to combat a growing landslide near Steamboat Point, according to Laura Dalles, public relations specialist at the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 4.
High amounts of rainfall and moisture add opportunity for slope failure — or landslides — on mountain roads. When soils like clay become oversaturated with moisture, the soils become too heavy and give way to gravitational pull, resulting in landslides. Dalles said this is what incentivized WYDOT to begin construction on the Little Tongue River slide, located at mile marker 69.8 of US Highway 14.
James Dahill and his team, geologists at WYDOT, have been monitoring the Little Tongue River landslide for several years, first noting its activity in May 2020. At that time, the top or ‘head’ of the landslide was not a concern to the highway, but over the next two years, distinct cracks were noted along the right of way and guardrail posts.
Dahill said the Little Tongue River slide site posed a unique challenge in that the highway runs directly through its midpoint, creating potential for slides both above and below the roadway.
By May 2022, the landslide had grown wider and the cracks were nearing the pavement edge. WYDOT District 4, with the input of construction and geology crews, constructed a detour to manage the surface water runoff and provide passage in the case of a potential landslide. Meanwhile, drilling investigations were completed and a design was started on a longer term solution.
The design was finalized and the project, with a total cost of $3.49 million, was put into contract with Colorado contractor Coggins and Sons in June. Construction began July 17 to install a soldier pile retaining wall consisting of 33 steel piles drilled into place to stabilize the saturated soil. Following the installation of the retaining wall, 66 ground anchors will be installed to stitch the active sliding soil to the underlying intact bedrock, Dalles said.
Construction is currently set for completion by November.
