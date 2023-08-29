DAYTON — Construction is underway to combat a growing landslide near Steamboat Point, according to Laura Dalles, public relations specialist at the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 4.

High amounts of rainfall and moisture add opportunity for slope failure — or landslides — on mountain roads. When soils like clay become oversaturated with moisture, the soils become too heavy and give way to gravitational pull, resulting in landslides. Dalles said this is what incentivized WYDOT to begin construction on the Little Tongue River slide, located at mile marker 69.8 of US Highway 14.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

