SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Incident Management Team Public Information Officer Jennifer Graves shared the struggles of hiring, training and retaining COVID-19 contact tracers as cases rise in Sheridan County.
A few issues play into contact tracers vacating positions, but Graves mentioned extreme disrespect from community members as one of the causes for contact tracers quitting in the past few weeks.
“We’ve all heard the opposing opinions on COVID-19. Unfortunately, that divisiveness has also presented itself during the contact tracing process,” Graves said. “In some of their calls, the contact tracers are met with very unpleasant interactions.”
Five contact tracers currently work in Sheridan County — paid from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds allocated to Sheridan County — and undergo extensive training, including Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, education about COVID-19 and contact tracing training. Contact tracing training includes how to conduct an interview, how to use the state system for tracking cases and how to create quarantine or isolation orders and recommendations.
In addition to the five Sheridan County-based tracers, the county has utilized the state-provided National Guard contact tracing services as cases are rising, Graves said.
“The service has been helpful particularly when 20-30 positive test results are received at the same time,” Graves said. “By spreading the workload, the staff have been able to prioritize interviewing laboratory-confirmed positive cases while the National Guard notifies close contacts, reducing the response time.”
In this week alone, Sheridan County recorded 53 new cases, with 18 of them coming in over last weekend.
Sheridan County Public Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter mentioned at Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting methods other states are using because of an influx of cases. Graves reiterated those options if cases continue to rise.
“Many states are no longer completing contact tracing for close contacts due to the overwhelming amount of people to call,” Graves said. “If the current trends continue, we may be in the same situation — only reaching out to lab confirmed cases and instructing them to contact their close contacts.”
Quarantine procedures have become less clear as cases increase, but Sheridan County’s COVID-specific informational website provides guidance for those COVID-19 positive individuals, close and household contacts to a COVID-19 positive individual and a school exclusion flow chart.
These tools help individuals understand the next steps in determining if quarantining is necessary in their situation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as someone who was in closer than 6-foot contact to a positive for longer than 15 minutes cumulative time and the contact happened during the positive individual’s exposure period.
Exposure periods for those testing positive include the 48 hours prior to symptom onset or 48 hours prior to the date of the positive test if no symptoms are present. It also includes the entire length of time the person is symptomatic or 10 days from the date of a positive test if no symptoms are present.
Those identified as close contacts must remain in quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the individual who tested positive.
Those who believe or know they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 but may have not received a call from a contact tracer should call the Sheridan Memorial Hospital line at 307-672-1004 to determine next steps.
For those who do receive a call from contact tracers, officials encourage showing kindness, regardless of personal opinions.
“Regardless of each person’s opinion on COVID-19, it helps the community to cooperate with the contact tracing process,” Graves said.
Graves said those interested in helping with contact tracing should contact her at jgraves@sheridancounty.com.