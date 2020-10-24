Today

Periods of snow. High around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Near record low temperatures. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Very cold. High near 15F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.