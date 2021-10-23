SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents a contemporary dance performance by Ririe-Woodbury Dance on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.
Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company is Utah's most established institution for contemporary dance. The company actively embraces and commissions the work of contemporary choreographers, tours worldwide and develops dynamic education and community outreach programming. Through performance and educational undertakings, the company pursues its mission to make dance a viable part of everyone’s life — whether it be as creators, performers, dance educators, critics or as participating audience members. Over its 57 year history, Ririe-Woodbury has toured nationally and internationally, always advocating the philosophy that “dance is for everybody.”
Ririe-Woodbury was founded in 1964 by two Utah women, Joan Woodbury and Shirley Ririe, who were both professors of dance at the University of Utah. Their passions included performance, choreography and pedagogy. This focus was accompanied by a deep commitment to dance as a valuable art form and its importance as a component of a well-rounded education for children. Over the years, the Company has grown from its beginning as a local entity, into an internationally renowned contemporary dance company, having performed in every state in the United States, as well as in South Africa, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the British Isles and throughout Europe.
Tickets are $35 for adults; $25 for seniors/veterans; and $10 for students (K-12, non-SC) and can be purchased online at sheridan.edu/arts or by calling the Whitney Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-675-0360.