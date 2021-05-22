SHERIDAN — VayAnn Harding, a third-grader at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School, admits she has some issues with her stepfather. She loves cats and he doesn’t.
That didn’t stop Harding, however, from writing about Staff Sgt. Brant Knight for her entry in the “My Military Heroes” contest sponsored by the Sheridan County Veterans Village — AMNACS to help promote the nonprofit group’s effort to provide housing for area veterans.
Knight, who is currently stationed at the Wyoming Army National Guard Armory, located just south of the Sheridan College campus on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan, is a 20-year veteran who has been deployed three times to Iraq, twice during Operation Iraqi Freedom and most recently Operation Inherent Resolve.
“She was in second grade the last time I deployed,” Brant said of his time away from his stepdaughter.
Brant said the fact Harding nominated him is a testament on how the two feel about one another.
“It felt pretty good,” he said. “I’m honored to be her dad and the way she looks up at me, even though I’ve been gone a lot of the time.”
Harding’s mother, Ashley Knight, said the third-grader was excited to be able to write about Knight and his military service after finding out about the contest.
“Right away, she wanted to do it,” she said. “She’s pretty funny when she puts her mind to it. … The bond and relationship they have is amazing.”
To nominate a veteran as for the contest, students were required to write an essay on the person and research what they did while in the military.
“I am honoring him because he is my dad and he has fought for our country and I love him very much. He was in a lot of different events in history,” Harding wrote in her entry.
“My dad says most of the issues that drove the conflicts were bad people trying to harm United States citizens and military men and women,” she wrote. “My dad also says the past and the present are connected by a ‘military brotherhood and the honor of following the footsteps of heroes previous to his service.’”
Teri Rowland, a teacher at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School and Veteran Village — AMNACS secretary, said the group received four nominations for this year’s contest. Each student was surprised Thursday and presented with a custom-made banner that will be hung in storefronts on Main Street in downtown Sheridan by sponsoring businesses for a month starting Memorial Day.
Other honored veterans included in this year’s contest included:
MICHAEL A. EVANS — Highland Park Elementary School first-grader Evan Kirol sought to honor his “papa,” Michael Evans, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the 1970s.
“He helped keep the world safe during the Cold War,” Kirol wrote in his entry. “He lived underground in a missile silo and learned desert and winter survival skills.
“He was first lieutenant in the Air Force. His team made sure everything was okay with the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) all year,” Kirol added. “They ran a lot of drills but once they had to be on the alert level just below launch. That must have been scary.”
BEN E. FOWLER — Tongue River Elementary School student Miriam Fowler honored her great-grandfather, Ben Fowler, who served during WWII as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy first flying dive bombers off of the USS Independence before later joining a fighter squadron on the USS Bennington.
According to the third-grader, Fowler fought in the campaigns for Guadalcanal and Guam, as well around the south islands of Japan, earning several medals, including two Distinguished Flying Crosses. He passed away in May 2016.
VICTOR MARTINEZ JR. — Another nominee by a TRES student, Trenton Martinez, the elder Martinez served during the Vietnam Conflict as a tech sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard.
“I am honoring him because he was an honorable, kind man who served our country,” the third-grader wrote of his great-grandfather, who earned a variety of medals and honors, including a total of three Bronze Stars.
While Veteran Village — AMNACS had already sold Main Street banners as a fundraiser, Rowland sought to involve children and incite conversation among family members and friends, while encouraging students to conduct research.
Originally, the contest was broken down to have a winner for each one of four age categories — kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and then high school.
With no entries from the top age groups, Rowland said a decision was made to honor all four of the entries submitted by area elementary students
“We started this last year,” she added. “We’d like to see more entries. We’ve reached out to the high school groups.”
Rowland helped craft the criteria for the contest, using the Wyoming Department of Education curriculum and history standards to come up with requirements and rubrics. The teacher said she hoped guidelines motivated students to research facts and find evidence while learning what conflict means on a larger scale and for individuals.
Despite a plethora of entries again this year, Rowland said it was exciting to see the expressions on the students’ faces as they walked in unannounced to present the banners.
“She was super surprised,” added Knight, who was able to join in and unveil the banner in front of his daughter and her classmates.
More information on the My Military Heroes contest and Veterans Village is available at amnacs.org and on Facebook under “Veterans Village - 82801.”