SHERIDAN — When discussing the proposed Freedom Ranch subdivision, it comes down to an issue of “property rights vs. property rights,” Sheridan County Commission Chair Lonnie Wright said.
“I’m a property rights kind of guy,” Wright said. “I want to do whatever I want to do on my property. But I also understand there are neighbors who want to maintain what they have and have had forever. So that’s the tension.”
In the end, the commission voted unanimously on the side of developer Todd Greig during a Feb. 15 meeting. In a 4-0 vote, the commission approved the new subdivision, which has been in development for a year and been through eight public meetings.
Commissioner Terry Cram spoke in favor of the project, saying Greig had “jumped through every hoop” required for county subdivisions and had adequately planned the new development.
“There’s all these hoops they’ve jumped through, and bottom line, I just can’t find a reason to say, ‘No, you can’t do this,’ after all the work they’ve done,” Cram said.
The subdivision could also go a long way toward addressing the county’s housing needs, Wright said.
“The bottom line for me is I’m probably going to support this subdivision because it’s going to add to the supply of housing,” Wright said.
The 72.94-acre Freedom Ranch subdivision will be located at the northeast corner of Cedar Lane off Brundage Lane. The property, which is currently zoned rural residential, will be divided into 20 lots and two conservation lots.
The lots will vary in size from a half-acre to just more than a full acre, city of Sheridan’s Public Works Director Lane Thompson said. The conservation lots will be 36.47 acres and 14.60 acres and will be used by homeowners who purchase adjacent lots. The specific use for the conservation lots will be determined by the property owner and approved by the subdivision’s homeowners association, Greig said, but can be used for a variety of purposes from grazing for livestock to creating a private roping arena.
Prior to the commission’s vote, they heard more than an hour of discussion and public comment from 13 individuals. The commenters represented both sides of the issue, with seven speakers in favor of the subdivision and six speaking against it.
Those protesting the subdivision expressed many of the same concerns they’ve shared over the last year: concerns about the impacts of 20 new septic tanks on ground water; increased traffic; and increased light pollution that could limit residents’ view of the night sky, among other things.
What it comes down to, nearby resident Michael Dart said, is preserving the way of life residents have enjoyed for years.
“What I’d like to ask…is that you temper your decision with the possibility that you might live there or have (lived there) for some time, and how you might feel about this,” Dart said. “None of the neighbors want to see this thing happen.”
Codee Byerlee agreed.
“It’s not just these older folks that this is impacting,” Byerly said. “It’s also our younger generation. Our baby boy is due in 12 days, and I want him to have a nice piece of property to grow up on and learn to ranch on.”
Those speaking in favor of the subdivision noted it could increase the county’s housing supply. Last month, a housing study was released predicting Sheridan County would need 990 new housing units within the next decade, including 725 single-family units and 265 multi-family units.
“Nobody likes change,” Bob Utter said. “I get that, but that’s not the reality we’re facing in this community right now. We have a bit of a housing crisis, and we desperately need more housing at all levels…The No. 1 recommendation in the housing study was to increase the production of market rate housing, and I think that’s exactly what this does.”
Swayne Redinger agreed.
“I know a lot of these older folks have their land, and they don’t want that to change,” Redinger said. “But the younger generation is growing and wants to be a part of this community too. This Wyoming way of life should be extended to us, and I think that is something Todd (Greig) is allowing.”
In approving the subdivision, commissioners said they understood both sides of the issue — the push-and-pull between the need for development and the desire for things to stay the same. But ultimately, the need for housing in the community was too big to ignore, Commissioner Christi Haswell said, and she was confident the proposed subdivision met the county’s standards.
“What we can’t resolve here today is unfortunately Sheridan’s growing, and it is what it is,” Haswell said. “But by following the county’s comprehensive plan, I feel like we’re being intentional and smart about it.”