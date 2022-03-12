SHERIDAN — Louis Dean Cosco, 69, died in Wyoming Department of Corrections custody March 2 at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WDOC Support Services Administrator Paul Martin announced in a press release last week.
Cosco’s criminal case began Tuesday, April 22, 1969, newspaper articles from the time indicate, when the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office learned of a tragedy on Leopard Street. Four members of the Cosco family — patriarch Francisco Cosco, his son and daughter-in-law, Louis C. and Nadine Cosco, and his grandson, Frank W. Cosco — were found shot to death in the family’s clapboard home.
By that evening, Louis Dean Cosco — the grandson, son and brother of the victims, respectively, and a junior at Sheridan High School — was taken into SCSO custody for the murders.
News of Cosco’s case quickly stretched across Wyoming, to Salt Lake City and Pocatello, on the Associated Press’ wire, accompanied by a photo of the bespectacled defendant.
“Youth is under arrest here in shooting deaths of four,” an April 23, 1969 headline about the case in The Sheridan Press read.
Then 16-years-old, Cosco was arraigned that Wednesday morning, a Press article detailing the hearing stated.
“Cosco, a tall, dark haired young man, who wears glasses, stood outwardly calm as he was advised of his rights under a new ruling of law,” The Press article detailing Cosco’s arraignment stated.
Miranda v. Arizona, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case establishing Miranda rights, was then only three years old. The justice of the peace carefully informed Cosco of his rights per the new ruling: that counsel could be appointed to represent him, that he was not required to make any statement, that if he chose to testify his words could be used against him.
Cosco was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and Sheridan lawyers Larry Yonkee and Rex Arney were appointed as the boy’s defense counsel.
On Friday, April 25, 1969, he pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, a journalist for the Greeley Daily Tribune in Greeley, Colorado, wrote. A judge ordered him to the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston for psychiatric evaluation.
Evaluation at the state hospital found Cosco was mentally ill and did not understand his criminal actions. Yonkee and Arney explained to Press reporters at the time their young client did not have the capacity to understand his actions during the incident.
“Records from the state hospital at Evanston revealed that the Sheridan youth was suffering from a mental illness and that he lacked the ability to control his emotions,” a Press reporter wrote October 24, 1969.
Despite this finding, Cosco’s attorneys moved to a change of plea hearing in late October 1969. Cosco appeared at the change of plea hearing wearing slippers and chewing gum; he smiled at a law enforcement officer present in the courtroom, Press reporting from the hearing states.
In exchange for Cosco pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree murder — rather than first-degree murder — the then-17-year-old would be sentenced to life in prison. The plea likely spared Cosco a death sentence.
In a three-hour span that afternoon, 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Ilsley accepted the teenager’s new pleas and sentenced the young defendant to 200 to 380 years in state prison, or four consecutive life sentences.
Today, Wyoming’s Title 7, the statute governing criminal procedure, would prohibit sentencing procedures when defendants lack the capacity to understand the proceedings against them. And the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court case Miller v. Alabama, which held the Eighth Amendment forbids life sentences without the possibility of parole for juvenile homicide offenders, would prohibit Cosco’s multiple life sentences.
On October 28, 1969, Wyoming State Penitentiary officials arrived in Sheridan to take Cosco into custody. He remained in WDOC custody until his death March 2, for more than 52 years.
In his final mugshot in WDOC custody, Cosco is still tall and bespectacled. But he’s also bald, with a long, gray and white beard and thick prescription lenses. The decades he spent in prison show.
This article was reported with archival assistance from The Wyoming Room at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.