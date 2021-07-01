SHERIDAN — Elevate Asset Management hired Sheridan native Megan Cook, Certified Financial Planner, to provide financial planning, guidance and investment advice to individuals, foundations and institutions.
Cook joins Elevate — the financial planning division of Frontier Asset Management, LLC — after over fourteen years in the industry, previously with DA Davidson & Co.
Cook earned her CFP designation by meeting rigorous education and experience requirements and committing to high ethical and professional standards. She graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Born and raised in Sheridan, Cook enjoys gardening and running.