SHERIDAN — The public is invited to a presentation by author Melissa Cook, who will speak about her adventures in the Alaskan wilderness.
On April 5, the following events will take place at the Inner Circle at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library:
• 2 p.m. — Cook’s presentation
• 5:30 p.m. — meet and greet will give attendees the opportunity to visit with Cook
• 6 p.m. — encore presentation by Cook, currently a resident of Burlington, Wyoming, who spent 20 years in bush country and her book, “The Call of the Last Frontier,” recounts her adventures there.
According to the author’s webpage, “The Call of the Last Frontier has it all — living in bush Alaska, fighting off men, packing a pistol for bear protection, suffering the ravages of weather, flying with white-knuckled fear, facing down hundred-mile an hour winds as well as fearing erupting volcanoes. And that’s only part of their journey.”
The author will also have merchandise available for purchase.
For additional information, contact staff at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 307-674-8585.