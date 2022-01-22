SHERIDAN — Megan Cook acquired ownership of downtown coffee shop Java Moon early last month with her family, husband Ron Cook and daughters, Amaya and Adaline Cook. Cook purchased the property from Zach and Alecia Rinker.
Java Moon was started in 1999 by Wayne and Pamela Gable, who now own Jackalope Ranch Mercantile.
Originally from Sheridan, Cook said she felt the need to serve the community.
Before owning Java Moon, Cook worked in finance as an advisor; however, owning a small business has been her dream.
“I want to create a welcoming vibe where people can come to gather, to meet with friends and enjoy great food,” Cook said.
Cook added that she enjoys the social element within the business, including seeing generations of relationships grow at the coffee shop.
Through this ownership, Cook said she also plans to keep the tourist element alive during the summer months by creating a safe area where great food is served. Cook said she hopes this kind of environment will make visitors want to return. The new owners also plan to preserve traits of Java Moon from the previous owners while adding their own touches.
One of those new touches is Teyah Fulkerson, who took on the role of the head baker in December. Fulkerson started working part-time at Java Moon Dec. 16 and transitioned to working full-time shortly after.
Previously, Fulkerson worked at the Red Velvet Bakery in Sheridan for three years, before moving to the kitchen at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Fulkerson cultivated a dream of working in a professional kitchen at the young age of 3.
“Getting the head baker job at Java Moon was almost like a dream come true for me,” Fulkerson said.
As head baker, Fulkerson controls portion sizes and plans for how everything in the kitchen is run.
“Working in a bakery previously, I know how stressful it can be and how many different things there are to do,” Fulkerson said. “I am very excited to work for [Megan Cook]. I think she is going to be an amazing boss and just make Java Moon better.”
Other additions to the shop include various new options within the bakery, including custom sweets such as cakes, cookies and cupcakes as well as the expansion of catering.
Overall, Cook said she aims to maintain Java Moon’s small-town appeal while growing to accommodate the Sheridan community.