SHERIDAN — DeLynn Cooley will be at Sheridan Stationery promoting and signing her debut novel “It's Just Water Under the Bridge” from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 14.
After being diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury in 1981, Cooley went on to receive an associate of applied science in respiratory therapy and nursing. She worked as a respiratory therapist for approximately three years and a nurse for eighteen years; currently working in an assisted living facility.
Cooley said she wrote the book to help others wake up, stop being victimized by their past and start living an abundant life in the moment. During the journey, she received the Coach’s Award at Author Advantage Live 2019 for her resilience through life’s storms.
She hopes her readers will learn not to get stuck in the past, embrace their unique self, and let their divine sparkle shine.
Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts is located 535 N. Main St.