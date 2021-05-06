SHERIDAN — COPE Director Judy Olson is leading a nine-week program of COPE, "Counseling in Overcoming Painful Emotions," in Sheridan.
The course started May 4 but Olson said she is still taking reservations for the class, which hosts is second meeting Tuesday.
There is no cost to the class, as it is sponsored by Kane Funeral Home and Champion Funeral Home.
COPE is an aftercare program designed to help deal with overcoming the loss of a loved one and gain support from others in the community experiencing the same type of grief.
Classes will be held starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays for the next eight weeks at 140 W. Montana St. For more information and to register, contact Olson at 307-672-3336.