SHERIDAN — Judy Olson, director of Counseling in Overcoming Painful Emotions, will start a nine-week program sponsored by Kane Funeral Home and Champion Funeral Home next week.
COPE is an aftercare program designed to help deal with overcoming the loss of a loved one and gain support from others in the community experiencing the same type of grief.
Classes are free of charge and will begin at 2 p.m. April 26, at 140 W. Montana St.
For more information or reservations, contact Olson at 307-672-3336 before noon April 25.