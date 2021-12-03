SHERIDAN — Judy Olson, director of COPE, “Counseling in Overcoming Painful Emotions,” will start a nine-week program sponsored by Kane Funeral Home and Champion Funeral Home.
COPE is an aftercare program designed to help deal with overcoming the loss of a loved one and gain support from others in the community experiencing the same type of grief.
Classes will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at 140 W. Montana St. in Sheridan. For more information and reservations, contact Olson at 307-672-3336 before noon Dec. 6.