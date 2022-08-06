Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.