SHERIDAN — As Sheridan County residents start to cast their votes for coroner during the Aug. 16 primary election, misconceptions abound about the coroner’s role and required training, said current Sheridan County Coroner P.J. Kane.
To dispel some of these misconceptions, The Sheridan Press set out to answer essential questions about the county coroner’s role in local death investigations.
What are the training requirements to become a county coroner in Wyoming?
Under Wyoming law, county coroner’s are elected officials, who face relatively few education or training requirements to get the job.
In the United States, there are two types of medicolegal death investigation officers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Public Health Professionals Gateway: coroners and medical examiners. States using the medical examiner system require doctors direct death investigations; Iowa law, for instance, requires any county medical examiner be a “medical or osteopathic physician or surgeon licensed in the state,” capable of performing autopsies or designating someone else to perform an autopsy.
Meanwhile, states that use the coroner system often require relatively little forensic science to become a county coroner. Because Wyoming uses the coroner system, statute states coroners need only complete the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training coroner basic course and some continuing education.
“Wyoming has elected coroners, of which I am one,” Kane said. “Whoever is elected coroner will have to reapply for the job every four years. It’s up to the voters to make that choice.”
What kinds of cases does the county coroner investigate?
Currently, the Sheridan County Coroner’s Office, headed by Kane, operates with a caseload of about 150 coroner’s cases per year. According to state statute, these cases include deaths apparently involving violent or criminal action, suicide, accidents, drugs or chemical overdose, child abuse, a public health hazard or unknown causes as well as cases in which the deceased was unidentified or unclaimed, unattended by a physician or an inmate at a state correctional facility or state hospital.
In cases involving accidents, violence or other circumstances related to criminal activity, the county coroner also consults with law enforcement to investigate the death.
“We don’t do that alone; we do that jointly with law enforcement,” Kane said of some death investigations.
How do consultations with doctors and autopsies fit into the coroner’s job?
State statute indicates a coroner may not sign a death certificate without consulting with a qualified physician. In some cases, consulting with a physician is relatively simple, Kane said; the coroner can simply gather the deceased’s medical records, which may indicate a likely cause of death, such as a heart condition, chronic disease or other medical issue. From there, the coroner can ask either the deceased’s doctor or a forensic pathologist to assist in the certification of the death.
Kane estimated about 95% of cases in which medical records are available do not require an autopsy.
When there are no medical records available, the deceased does not have an established doctor or the doctor cannot advise the coroner of the likely cause of death, determining the cause of death becomes more difficult and may require an autopsy.
About 10% of Sheridan County’s 150 annual coroner’s cases — or about 15 deaths per year — require autopsies to determine the cause of death, Kane estimated. These cases primarily occur when no medical records are available or further inquiry is required to confirm the deceased’s cause of death.
Autopsies must be conducted by a forensic pathologist, Kane said. Current Sheridan County coroner candidate Dr. Tom Bennett serves as the forensic pathologist conducting local autopsies. Bennett said he is one of two forensic pathologists in Wyoming, the other of which is retired and lives in Lander. Bennett estimated he completes about 50% of Wyoming’s autopsies, including those conducted in Sheridan County, while some counties operate their own morgues and contract with other pathologists to perform autopsies.
How will the county’s plans to build a new morgue and autopsy space impact the coroner’s office?
Currently, the majority of Sheridan County autopsies are completed in a small room in the basement of Kane Funeral Home, Kane said.
Earlier this year, however, Sheridan County commissioners officially approved plans to build a coroner’s office and autopsy room to the north of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, within Sheridan’s law enforcement compound. The design phase of the project, initially projected to cost $62,766 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, will be completed by Arete Design.
The new facility, Bennett anticipated, will be securely housed near the sheriff’s office, equipped with new technology and large enough to accommodate law enforcement, forensic students or other onlookers during autopsies.