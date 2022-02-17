SHERIDAN — A long-discussed ecosystem restoration project along Little Goose and Big Goose Creeks is becoming more expensive with a new estimated cost of $10.62 million.
This is a $2.86 million increase over the previous estimate for the Army Corps of Engineers ecosystem restoration project, city engineer Hanns Mercer said.
The cost change is largely a side-effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer said. There have been cost increases for materials, supplies and resources because of limited availability. That limited availability is a direct result of business decisions made during the COVID-19 closures, Mercer said.
“An example of this is local nurseries not investing resources in growing the usual number and diversity of plants because of reduced needs resulting from other business closures and slowdowns,” Mercer wrote in a schedule and cost change request to the Army Corps of Engineers.
The cost of the project will continue to be split between the federal government and the city.The total non-federal share for the project is now estimated to be $2.61 million, which consists of $1.33 million in real estate credits such as land easements and rights-of-way; $92,000 in estimated work-in-kind; and $1.19 million in cash.
Mercer said the city is currently reevaluating the values of its land easements and rights-of-way. If those values have increased, it could mean a decreased cash commitment for the city.
To date, the project’s cash funding has come from the public benefit fund and general purpose excise tax dollars, Mercer said. The city also has the potential of using funds earmarked for other projects, such as the Malcolm Wallop Park pond project.
The ecosystem restoration project will involve placing in-stream structures, such as boulder clusters and riffles, to provide habitat and shelter for fish and other aquatic organisms. It will also restore wetland, riparian and floodplain habitats along the creek.
The entire project design aims to maintain the existing flood protection the current channel and levee system provides, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, and none of the project features will increase flood risks for the city.
The project originally included modifications to the drop structures near the Lewis Street bridge to improve passage for local fish species. This part of the project came in too expensive, Mercer said, and the city is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to find a more affordable alternative.
The project remains on schedule to award a construction contract in March, Mercer said, and no schedule extension is required at this time.
Mercer said the ecosystem restoration project is separate from, but related to, a recently approved general investigation study of the concrete flood channel in Little Goose Creek. That study will cost the city as much as $1.5 million to determine potential alternatives to the channel, which prevents flooding but also inhibits stream connectivity and fish migration, because the water depth in the concrete channel is normally between 0.2 and 0.4 feet deep and never exceeds 0.6 feet.
If the concrete channel project moves forward after the general investigation, it could cost as much as $30 million, with the city covering 35% of that cost, or roughly $10.5 million, Mercer said.