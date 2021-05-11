DAYTON — After years of waiting to connect to the recently completed Tongue River Valley natural gas pipeline, valley residents are now faced with a hard decision: Is the investment worth it?
During Monday’s Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board meeting, it was revealed the cost of connecting to the pipeline with an 80-foot service line will be roughly $4,000 per residence with reclamation work included. The cost without reclamation work will be around $3,100.
Larger properties such as the schools and Tongue River Valley Community Centers can expect to pay upward of $6,000 for connection to the pipeline, according to Ranchester Mayor and joint powers board Chair Peter Clark.
These numbers are significantly higher than expected, Clark said. Back in 2016, the town estimated a cost of $740 for residential properties and $1,000 for commercial properties.
The new projected costs are based on the bid accepted by the board during its Monday meeting. The town accepted a bid of $403,544 from Buffalo’s WyoDak Energy Services for connecting a minimum of 100 residential properties, along with the valley’s schools and community centers, to the pipeline.
While WyoDak’s bid came in significantly higher than expected, Clark said it could have been worse. The other two bidders bid well over $1 million for the project.
One of the key selling points of the pipeline has been its cost effectiveness in comparison to the use of propane. While Clark said he still believes connecting to the pipeline will be cost-effective in the long run, he acknowledged $4,000 is a big up-front investment for many residents, who will also have to pay upwards of $1,500 for any conversions on the inside of their properties. Most residents are easily looking at a $5,500 investment if they connect, Clark said.
The joint powers board’s initial idea, back in 2016, was to offer a cost-sharing program where the cost of connecting to the pipeline would be shared by the citizens and the joint powers board. Given the costs involved, that is no longer financially feasible for the board, and homeowners will have to pay all costs if they wish to connect, Clark said.
There are grant opportunities available to low-income homeowners hoping to connect. Grant opportunities are available through the USDA. The Section 504 Home Repair program provides loans and grants to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes and grants to elderly very-low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards.
Clark recommended comparing the estimated cost of the line connection to the amount residents currently spend on propane when making the decision. Given the anticipated cost of connecting to the line, it will likely not be for everybody, Clark said.
“I’m not saying anyone has to do this,” Clark said. “It is always your option to do it. You have to weigh and balance what your financial needs and long-term goals are and what you need to do.”
Clark said the schools and community centers remain committed to the project.
Clark said the long-term financial feasibility of the project could be affected if fewer people connect than previously expected. The pipeline project has already cost roughly $5.11 million so far, and the joint powers board has received loans for as much as $5.78 million, Clark said.
But after years of work, there’s really nowhere to go but forward, according to board member Eric Lofgren.
“Basically, we’ve got $5 million worth of pipe in the ground right now,” Lofgren said. “If we don’t do this and we don’t accept this bid, it’s useless.”
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board, a partnership between Dayton, Ranchester and Sheridan County School District 1, has been working since 2013 to complete a natural gas pipeline that could serve communities in the Tongue River Valley. In planning the project, the board secured commitments to connect to the pipeline from hundreds of residences and commercial properties in the valley.
Residents have 30 days to decide if they still want to connect. Clark said the joint powers board was willing to refund any previous deposits to homeowners who decide to not connect to the pipeline.
Work on the pipeline project reached final completion in April, but contractor DRM continues to clean and reclaim the area around the recently completed pipeline, according to Sarah Rawlings with WWC Engineering.
As residents ponder whether to connect to the pipeline, Clark said he welcomes questions about the project at Ranchester Town Hall, 307655-2283, or his email, mayor@ranchesterwyoming.com.