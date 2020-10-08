CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Supreme Court Tuesday issued three orders that collectively increase the cost of filing papers in Wyoming district and circuit courts by electronic means, i.e., via fax or by e-mail, to $1 per page.
If payment for such filings is not received within 10 days of the clerk’s receipt of the electronic filing, the judge may strike the filing or dismiss the case.
The new fee may be waived if the court determines that a party is indigent or is entitled to a court-appointed lawyer. The increase will go into effect Dec. 7.
The three amended rules can be found online at the following three websites:
• Circuit court fees and costs: bit.ly/30I61HJ
• District court fees and costs: bit.ly/34zgJla
• District court uniform rules: bit.ly/3jGc5b9