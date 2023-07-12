SHERIDAN — Having a child cook meals for the family may be a dream for many parents, and, for the first time, the Cottonwood Kitchen + Home is offering cooking camps for any child younger than 18, Cottonwood Kitchen and Home Store Manager Sophia Kuzara said. 

The camps will only be held during the summer months, allowing for higher attendance. Kuzara hosted the first camp from July 10-12 and plans to hold another camp in August.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

