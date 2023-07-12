SHERIDAN — Having a child cook meals for the family may be a dream for many parents, and, for the first time, the Cottonwood Kitchen + Home is offering cooking camps for any child younger than 18, Cottonwood Kitchen and Home Store Manager Sophia Kuzara said.
The camps will only be held during the summer months, allowing for higher attendance. Kuzara hosted the first camp from July 10-12 and plans to hold another camp in August.
“We have eight spots in this class,” Kuzara said. “We try to limit the number because we just have the one guy up there.”
That one guy is Cottonwood Kitchen and Home Teaching Kitchen Coordinator Tye Bach. Coming from a culinary background, Bach started at the business in January, teaching 90% of the youth classes. Unlike the youth classes, Bach aims to integrate more foundational skills into the camp.
“The camp is more foundational learning over three days where the kids’ classes are just a fun activity,” Kuzara said. “You still learn a couple of things but it is not as focused on the skills.”
Each of the three days of the camp will focus on a different meal time of the day. The first day will focus on breakfast, second on lunch and third on dinner. For breakfast, the students will make French toast and scrambled eggs. For lunch, students will create their own baked chicken tenders. Finally, for dinner, students will make mini pizzas. If time allows, students will have the opportunity to make cookies.
“This camp will entail a lot of good hands-on cooking so I keep the numbers low because of that,” Bach said. “I want the kids to get the full experience so they each have their own station.”
With the variety of risks involved in the kitchen, Bach recommends parents stick around to help where needed.
“Everyone asks how old kids need to be for our camps and classes,” Bach said. “We encourage parents to determine that based on their kids’ skill level. We also allow and encourage parents to attend and hang out with their kids.”
To sign up for the camp, Kuzara recommends visiting in store, signing up online or signing up over the phone.
“They are just great foundational skills for any cook and as kids get older, they want to help with everything,” Kuzara said. “These are grown up skills that they will use for the rest of their lives and they can make dinner which I think is fun for families.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.