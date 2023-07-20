SHERIDAN — Runner Noah Coughlan began his fourth and final run across the continental United States on Memorial Day, departing from Seattle, Washington, with an end destination of Tampa Bay, Florida, set for Veterans Day. Tuesday, the 52nd of the 167 days planned, Coughlan’s route took him through Sheridan County.
Coughlan completed his first run across America in 2011 to raise awareness for Batten disease, a rare condition that can cause vision loss, seizures, developmental delays, behavioral and learning problems and loss of language and motor skills.
Following his inaugural run, Coughlan went on to run across America twice more, once in 2013 and once in 2015, and he also completed a 600 mile run across Ireland, all to raise awareness for rare diseases.
For his final run, Coughlan said he’s doing it to honor and pay tribute to American service members and veterans. Over the course of his journey from Seattle to Sheridan, Coughlan has had the opportunity to meet and shake hands with several of the very people he seeks to honor.
“I figure if I do one more ride, it’s going to be just a thank you to the entire military because without them, America doesn’t exist. It sounds so basic, but it’s true,” Coughlan said. “Every single community I go through you can see evidence of how much America is enriched by their service, not just by them serving abroad or in campaigns or wars, but when they come back home, they become our firefighters, our state Highway Patrol troopers, police officers, public office, business owners, you name it.”
According to a media release by Run For Revival, Coughlan’s organization dedicated to his runs across America, Coughlan became the third person to cross America on foot three separate times.
“It’s been a wonderful experience. I think very highly of the people of Wyoming and Montana,” Coughlan said. “Everybody has been great, working with fire [stations], the sheriff, Rotary clubs, American Legion, state police… it’s incredible.”
Over the course of his several journeys, Coughlan said an important lesson he has learned is that despite politics and other divisive issues seeming to be at the forefront of society at times, most people in the United States have more in common than one might think.
“We’re allowed to disagree and have different stances on different things or candidates or social issues, but at the end of they day, we are still all Americans,” Coughlan said. “We’re on the same side, we actually have a lot more in common than we do different. I like for people to know that from my perspective, that’s what I’m seeing every day.”
More information on Coughlan’s run, including how to donate to support the cause, can be found at run4revival.org.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.