SHERIDAN — Runner Noah Coughlan began his fourth and final run across the continental United States on Memorial Day, departing from Seattle, Washington, with an end destination of Tampa Bay, Florida, set for Veterans Day. Tuesday, the 52nd of the 167 days planned, Coughlan’s route took him through Sheridan County.

Coughlan completed his first run across America in 2011 to raise awareness for Batten disease, a rare condition that can cause vision loss, seizures, developmental delays, behavioral and learning problems and loss of language and motor skills. 

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you