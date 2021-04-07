SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved a $749,001 guaranteed maximum price bid from AXE Build for a final phase of renovations to The Hub on Smith Monday.
The Phase IV project for The Hub, which will be funded through donations and fiscal 2022 specific purpose capital facilities tax dollars, is the culmination of several years of effort to create a space that will house the center’s Help at Home program, according to city engineer Hanns Mercer.
Help at Home provides a variety of services to seniors living at home — from home care services such as cooking and cleaning to personal care such as bathing and feeding.
The 3,300-square-foot project will repurpose space on the southern end of the existing building and will include training spaces, private meeting rooms and offices, restrooms, storage, a workroom and a laundry room for the Help at Home team, Mercer said.
The guaranteed maximum price bid means AXE’s construction costs will not exceed the $749,001 amount, Mercer said.
The project comes on the heels of other recent projects at The Hub including building a parking lot, replacing the HVAC system and installing a fire sprinkler system, Mercer said. The final work on the parking lot — consisting of landscaping, signage and lighting — will begin within the next month. The HVAC and fire sprinkler projects have been completed.