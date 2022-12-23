SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan received a lump sum check from the state to give to emergency responders through American Rescue Plan Act funding. Because Sheridan-Fire Rescue received the entirety of that funding, city staff and elected officials decided to use a former allocation of ARPA funds to pay a smaller bonus to all city staff.

“When the firefighters received funding, we thought it only fair to try to give something back to the rest of the employees as well,” Mayor Rich Bridger said. “That was the genesis of it.”

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

