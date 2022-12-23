SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan received a lump sum check from the state to give to emergency responders through American Rescue Plan Act funding. Because Sheridan-Fire Rescue received the entirety of that funding, city staff and elected officials decided to use a former allocation of ARPA funds to pay a smaller bonus to all city staff.
“When the firefighters received funding, we thought it only fair to try to give something back to the rest of the employees as well,” Mayor Rich Bridger said. “That was the genesis of it.”
The lump sum check — totaling $70,839 specified to Sheridan Fire-Rescue — was divided by 15 frontline firefighters, meaning each firefighter received approximately $4,722.60. On Dec. 5, Sheridan City Council approved $550 bonuses to all other local government employees, paid from the city’s unallocated ARPA funds.
The Wyoming Hospital Association, under a contractual agreement with the Wyoming Department of Health, provided disbursement of federal funds to specified providers to address staff retention per ARPA appropriations made by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2022 budget session. A total of $5 million was appropriated to stabilize emergency medical services in Wyoming.
“This appropriation to the department of health is for purposes of providing grants to stabilize emergency medical services,” the enrolled act notes.
Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed the following phrase to be included in the appropriation: “The department shall not provide any grant under this footnote if the grant will prolong a business entity that otherwise does not have the resources needed to continue to operate during the period of the grant.”
Rocky Mountain Ambulance provided EMS services for Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan until its contract ended Nov. 18. During that transition time, Wyoming Regional EMS originally out of Campbell County started providing services prior to its Nov. 19 contract start date.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue serves the Sheridan County area as backup EMS services when RMA or Wyoming Regional staff are all out on calls and have no other rigs or staff to assist additional calls. SFR was frequently called upon to provide backup EMS services while the city contracted with RMA.
Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said the transition between providers and the timing of the transition were factors with the stabilization funding situation locally in Sheridan County.
“The overall goal of the effort across the state was to help retain and recruit EMS personnel and the grants are provided at the EMS service agency level for their distribution to staff and volunteers rather than directly to individual people from the state and/or the contractor (Wyoming Hospital Association),” Deti said. “The local agency determines exact distribution to individual staff and volunteers.
“With Rocky Mountain Ambulance in transition and essentially no longer existing as a working EMS agency in your area, retention payments to the agency for stabilization were not appropriate,” she continued.
Wyoming Regional EMS received $162,513 from the state's ARPA appropriations.
A letter from the Wyoming Hospital Association to the city of Sheridan specified the intent of the funds was to provide direct retention payments to current EMS staff, or to enhance recruitment efforts via sign-on bonuses. In all cases, the letter stated, dollars must go directly to the frontline worker.
“The WDH will use a prospective staff-based methodology to allocate funds among EMS providers,” the letter said. “Specifically, the Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) in the WDH queried Wyoming Ambulance Trip Reporting System (WATRS) CY 2021 data in order to count the number of distinct EMS staff who actually provided care in a reported transport.”
Through that methodology, SFR was eligible for $70,839, determined at the state level that the city’s emergency responders are the firefighters, not all emergency responders, Bridger said.
“That surprised me too, because you’d think police are emergency responders, people who drive ambulances are emergency responders, but it was a pretty narrow scope,” Bridger said.
The bonus payout total for all other city government employees totaled $97,751.23, coming from $105,000 of ARPA funds the city held in contingency.
