SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council unanimously approved an increase in Kendrick Municipal Golf Course user fees during its March 21 meeting.
Bob Sizemore, president of the Kendrick Golf Association, said his association supported the increase in light of numerous positive changes at the golf course over the last three years. Sizemore particularly highlighted improvements to facilities and equipment; changes to staffing including the hiring of golf pro Ryan Wagner; and the fostering of positive relationships with the community as reasons to support the price increase.
“Everybody knows that when costs go up, price goes up,” Sizemore said. “That’s just the way it is…But it’s a lot easier to take a price increase when there is very visible and tangible value at the other end of that. And that’s what is happening at Kendrick Golf Course.”
As presented by city of Sheridan treasurer Karen Burtis, the proposed season pass costs for green fees will be $590 (an increase of $40) for singles; $890 (an increase of $65) for couples; and $1,025 (an increase of $75) for families. A season pass for cart rentals will be $525 (an increase of $40) for singles and $725 (an increase of $50) for couples.
Daily greens fees will increase by $2 and will cost $27 for nine holes of play and $40 for 18, Burtis said. The cost of twilight play will increase from $30 to $35. All other fees will remain unchanged.
The change marks the first fee increases since 2019, and only the third since 2013, Sheridan Parks Superintendent Steve Gage said. The fee increases are in light of inflation-driven price increases for many golf course maintenance materials including seed, which has increased in cost by 155%; greens sand, which has increased by 43%; greens and fairway fertilizers, which have increased by 37%; and herbicide which has increased by 9%.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The council unanimously approved the transfer of a breathable air compressor to the Story Fire District.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish said the air compressor is no longer needed by Sheridan Fire-Rescue following last year’s purchase of a new self-contained breathing apparatus.
While the compressor being gifted to the fire district dates back to 1982 and doesn’t contain many modern safety features, it could still prove useful to the Story Fire District, which is the only local fire department without such a unit, Harnish said.
“Those (oxygen) bottles only last for so long before they need to be resupplied,” Harnish said during the council’s study session March 14. “If we have a fire in Story, those bottles have to come to Sheridan to be filled. This will… help in any incidents of fire to get those bottles filled quicker. This is not only going to benefit the community of Story, but it will benefit their department and any department such as ours that provides mutual aid in that geographically isolated community.”
The council approved two rezones on third and final reading Monday.
The first rezone is of 0.8 acres along Val Vista Street between Third and Fourth streets. The properties will be rezoned from residential to business district. Applicants Kon Ho In and Sun Ok In plan to develop the property, which currently includes six single-family homes built in 1910, into a food court area with multiple restaurants serving a variety of ethnic food, Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner said.
The second rezone, being requested by System Land LLC, is for 4.53 acres located at 2351 West Fifth St.. The currently vacant property will be rezoned from business district to planned unit development to accommodate a 271-unit storage facility, along with a manager’s apartment and office.
Neither of the rezones received any public input or opposition, Sanner said.