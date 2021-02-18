SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council unanimously approved changes to Chapter 2, Article 1 of the Sheridan City Code for the first time since the 1980s during its Feb. 16 meeting.
The changes to the city’s board governance ordinances were spearheaded by Sheridan City Councilor Clint Beaver with support from city attorney Brendon Kerns and feedback from the other councilors. The ordinances needed to be updated to ensure compliance with statute and the needs of the city, Kerns said.
The new version of the city code removes the dress code requirement for councilors and clarifies the ability to abstain from a vote is only allowed if there is a declared conflict of interest, Kerns said.
The proposed ordinance also changes the council’s leadership structure from the previous president/vice-president structure. A mayor pro tem will be appointed and lead the council in the mayor’s absence. This change is in accordance with Wyoming State Statute 15-1-108.
The new ordinance changes will be enforced solely by the city council, Kerns said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The council voted unanimously to rename Industrial Road, which stretches between North Main Street and Fort Road, to Real Bird Way.
The change is made to avoid confusion with other similarly named streets within the city limits including Industrial Lane and Industrial Drive, according to Community Development Director Wade Sanner.
The new name, which pays tribute to the region’s Native American heritage, will only apply to the portion of the road within the city limits, Sanner said. The portion of the road between the city limits and Fort Road will remain Industrial Road at this time.