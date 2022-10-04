Kendrick Pool renovation
SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council on Monday voted to approve funding for a full design of Kendrick Park pool renovations, including some the city may decide it cannot ultimately afford to build.

The contract with Interstate Engineering was originally approved in 2019 and included a 30% design of the facility. The amendment to the contract approved Monday — for $547,000 — would complete the design work based on feedback received during community outreach meetings and surveys done in 2019.

