SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council on Monday voted to approve funding for a full design of Kendrick Park pool renovations, including some the city may decide it cannot ultimately afford to build.
The contract with Interstate Engineering was originally approved in 2019 and included a 30% design of the facility. The amendment to the contract approved Monday — for $547,000 — would complete the design work based on feedback received during community outreach meetings and surveys done in 2019.
The funding for the project, according to city Public Works Director Hanns Mercer, will come from capital facilities tax funding, general purpose excise tax funding and grants.
In that 2019 community outreach process, city officials said, the pool was rated as one of the top priorities for investment in recreation facilities by community members.
While council members agreed the pool needs work, they disagreed on what the city could afford to accomplish moving forward.
Mercer told the council Monday the base portion of the project, which includes updates to the existing pool facilities, is estimated to cost $3.9 million. Originally, in 2019, the estimate was $3.1 million. Adding on amenities like repairing and replacing tower slides, a splash deck and lazy river would add $809,000, $508,000 and approximately $1 million, respectively.
Mercer, though, said having the design work done for all possibilities now would be beneficial to the city to ensure increased capacity for things like water pumps should the city decide to move forward with all updates eventually.
He said once the design work is complete, the bidding process would separate the base portion of the project from the additional amenities so the city could decide then if it had the funding to move forward with all, part or none of the project.
Some council members, though, expressed concern for spending money on designs the city may never use.
Councilor Steve Brantz pointed out the city opted to award $4 million in funding to the Sheridan County YMCA rather than pursue major renovations to Kendrick Park pool several years ago. He also noted the outdoor facility is only used 90 to 100 days per year, and spending millions on the renovations and updates may not make sense.
Councilor Jacob Martin, though, said it would be a disservice to conduct the community outreach and then ignore it.
Councilor Clint Beaver proposed an amendment to the motion to approve the update to the design contract, removing design work for the added amenities — which he said would lower the cost by $172,000. That motion failed, with Brantz, Beaver and Kristen Jennings voting for it and four against.
“We’re up here because sometimes we have to make the tough decisions to say it’s not right or it’s not going to happen,” Brantz said, noting the conversation about updates to the pool have continued through multiple mayors and iterations of Sheridan City Council members.
Jennings said while she understood her fellow councilors have heard support for renovating and updating the pool, she believes some of her constituents would be “excited” to see council not spending money on “what-ifs,” especially considering an uncertain economic future.
Ultimately, the motion to approve the updated contract with Interstate Engineering to finish the full design of the pool passed, with just Jennings and Brantz voting against the action.
In other business, the council approved:
• two grant applications, each for $100,000, to improve community access to and archival records of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
• an application to the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant program for $500,000 for an all-inclusive playground at Black Tooth Park.
• a property use agreement with AXE, LLC, to place a sculpture on future city-owned property adjacent to the EMIT campus. EMIT manufactured a structure that was displayed in Times Square for 10 days on exhibit, then was returned home to Sheridan. The sculpture will go on land currently owned by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, but expected to be transferred to the city.