SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved a crack sealing project that will likely serve as a precursor to resurfacing various roads across the city.
Crack sealing is a process that places an adhesive sealant into cracks on a paved surface.
“This is mainly to help preserve the life of the pavement and prevent moisture from getting into and underneath the pavement layer,” city engineer Thomas Morneau said.
Crack sealing also ensures the surface is properly sealed when a micro-surface is installed. If the surface is not properly sealed with crack sealing, Morneau said, moisture could crack the new surface.
The city of Sheridan also crack sealed roads in fall 2022. The project sealed a roughly 29-block portion of Sheridan bounded by B Street, East Fifth Street, Sheridan Avenue, Crook Street and Kroe Lane.
Council then approved a micro-surface project for those roads during its May 1 meeting. Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said during a study session April 24 the crack sealing and pavement condition made the roads ideal for micro-surfacing, which can be expected to last six to eight years. Morneau said Monday the public works department hopes to have the micro-surfacing complete this fall.
The crack sealing project this year is set to seal up to 131,000 feet of cracks throughout Sheridan, including most of Fifth Street and various other roads scattered in multiple neighborhoods in the city.
Council voted unanimously to award the project to Hardrives Construction, Inc., a Billings-based company, for $98,425.98. Hardrives also completed a portion of last year’s crack sealing project. The company was one of three bids, the other two were just more than $118,700. There is currently no schedule or timetable for the crack sealing project, though Morneau said the hope is the project will be complete this fall.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Council voted unanimously to adopt the city of Sheridan Wastewater System Master Plan. The last plan was developed in 2008 and the new plan is slated to last up to 30 years.
The master plan identifies necessary upgrades at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, future capacity and future modifications to comply with regulation changes.