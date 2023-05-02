SHERIDAN — Fire defrayment cost assistance sparked conversation among Sheridan City Council Monday.
During a previous council study session, city staff proposed a credit of $3,000 to building owners who install a new water line better equipped for fire suppression systems. Twenty-one building owners along Main Street have expressed interest in installation and the project is expected to cost $12,000 per building.
Resolution 23-23 would provide the credit to the 21 building owners upon completion of installation.
Councilor Kristen Jennings proposed two amendments to the resolution. The first would have stipulated funding for the credits come from funds earmarked for the Downtown Development Authority. Council voted Feb. 7 to hibernate the DDA.
“It’s just saying right now that funding was used specifically for improvements to downtown. It falls exactly in line with that thinking,” Jennings said.
The amendment failed by a vote of 2-4; Jennings and Councilor Andrew Patceg voted yes.
The second amendment proposed by Jennings would have required credit recipients to install, or make a good faith effort to install, a fire suppression system within five years of the completion of the Main Street rehabilitation project. Should the installation, or effort for installation, not be made by that time, a building owner would have been required to repay the credit.
Jennings said the amendment came from a desire for assurance that building owners will work toward mitigating fire risk and danger downtown.
Councilor Greg Luhman said he didn’t want to place another burden on Main Street building and business owners.
“You’re putting a hard financial decision on those business owners downtown, I don’t feel that’s appropriate for (2.7%) of the total cost,” Luhman said. “We’re going to force them within five years to get a sprinkler system going… they’re already under constraints for this construction over the next two years and to put another constraint on that, I don’t agree with.”
The amendment failed by a vote of 3-3; Luhman and Councilors Terry Weitzel and Steven Brantz voted no. Mayor Rich Bridger was absent.
Patceg said he would be voting no on the resolution because it provides taxpayer money to private citizens.
“So this is another example of the government giving tax dollars taken from everyone to a select group of people in what is essentially a donation to private property owners,” Patceg said. “...I believe in investments to help prevent fires. However, I don’t think it’s the purview of the city to fund these improvements on private property.”
Council approved the resolution by a vote of 4-2; Patceg and Jennings voted no.
- Council approved four ordinances on third reading. It unanimously approved alcohol ordinance amendments that outline provisions relating to bar and grill liquor licenses, an ordinance granting the city administrator the ability to sign water rights petitions and an ordinance that annexes 14,308 square feet of the Holloway Avenue right of way into the city.
Council voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance that will allow the mayor to issue an emergency proclamation in any event that requires an immediate response that would mitigate significant harm. The ordinance will also give the city administrator the ability to take action related to the emergency proclamation. Patceg and Jennings voted no.