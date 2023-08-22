SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a bar and grill liquor license for The Historic Sheridan Inn's restaurant.
Open Range, the restaurant nestled in the corner of the hotel, closed abrupty in February 2018 after announcing a temporary closure with a Facebook post; the bar and grill has remained closed for the last five and a half years.
The Historic Sheridan Inn applied for one of the city's six available bar and grill liquor licenses July 24 and announced Open Range would reopen in the "coming months" with a Facebook post July 26.
Councilmembers reviewed the application last week and each criteria earned an average score of 4 out of 5, meaning councilors felt the application exceeded expectations. The five criteria are: staffing, location and improvements, business plan, entertainment and timeline to open to the public.