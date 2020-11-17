SHERIDAN —Sheridan City Council unanimously approved three requests to subdivide properties during its Nov. 16 meeting.
The council approved a request by Jeff Feck to subdivide 11.67 acres in the Cloud Peak Ranch area into two lots. It is not currently known whether the lots will be used for commercial or residential purposes, according to Community Development Director Wade Sanner.
The council also approved a request from Seven Pillars Resources, LLC to subdivide 3.73 acres off Heartland Drive into two new lots. The subdivision allows the property owners to realign an existing ditch easement while also adding a 20-foot access easement.
Lastly, the council approved a request by Donald and Christine Cline to subdivide a 3.65 acre lot off Big Horn Avenue into two lots. There will be two easements on the property including a 25-foot utility easement on the northern property line and a 15-foot easement on the southern property line.
City staff sent out eight notifications to the Clines’ nearest neighbors but received no objections to the subdivision.
In other city council news:
Council approved two bid awards to Casper’s CMI-TECO for new front-load and side-load sanitation trucks. The approved bids were $261,174 and $289,549, respectively.
The equipment purchases will be funded through the Solid Waste Recycling Division’s approved budget for fiscal year 2021.
The council also approved a bid award to Sheridan’s D-H Technologies for a new telephone system. The approved bid was $45,386.
Funding for the project will come from the $1.25 million in CARES Act funding the state received from the federal government and is allocating to entities within the state. The city will submit an application for phone project funds to the State Loan and Investment Board Dec. 3.
Council unanimously approved bylaws for the Downtown Development Authority.
This marks the next step for an organization that was effectively defunct last year. Sheridan created its DDA in 2015, but turnover among city staff and a lack of funding stunted its growth. In October, 2019, stakeholders rallied around the organization and claimed it could energize development projects in the city’s downtown.
The bylaws outline objectives for the newly revitalized board, along with details on board membership, meetings and administration.