SHERIDAN — Two key issues — the annexation of county election items and the awarding of the city’s 23rd retail liquor license — appeared before the Sheridan City Council again Monday.
The council instructed city staff to begin inquiring into annexation processes and passed an addendum to the resolution determining the process for awarding the city’s latest retail liquor license, extending the process through mid-April.
Annexation of county election islands
Councilors voted to direct city staff to identify the code changes and other procedural steps necessary to annex county election islands into city limits.
The council’s vote did not annex any property into the city, city attorney Brendon Kerns explained. Rather, the council simply instructed city officials to analyze the issue and determine which areas within the county may be annexed.
Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson asked the council to resolve the issue of election islands — or pieces of unincorporated county property surrounded by city property — which became apparent during redistricting work in recent months.
The islands create several challenges, Kerns reminded councilors Monday, including specialized election ballots for island residents that may reveal the voter’s identity; zoning and nuisance challenges related to Sheridan’s municipal code; and emergency service response issues.
Public commenters expressed concerns about how the annexations might affect their ability to live or do business. Kevin Palmer, an East Ridge Road landowner potentially facing annexation, explained he purchased his land because of its position outside the city of Sheridan.
“I bought in the county because I wanted to be in the county,” Palmer said.
Councilor Aaron Linden explained the city hopes to work with landowners facing annexation to ensure they can continue operations while addressing the election issues these county islands create.
“We’re not looking to kick anybody out,” Linden said.
As a result, the council voted to instruct city staff to begin investigating how annexations might work, to potentially prepare for a process that may take a substantial amount of time.
Liquor licensing
The council passed an addendum to Resolution 40-21, a resolution determining the process for awarding the retail liquor license, Monday. It will extend the liquor license awarding process, which began in August 2021, through mid-April.
The addendum, proposed by Kerns during the council’s study session March 1, will implement a rating process to determine “the best 6 applicants who can utilize the ‘Full Potential’ of the license,” according to the document’s language, before proceeding to a lottery.
Under the addendum, members of the Alcohol License Committee — made up of Councilors Steven Brantz, Jacob Martin and Shawn Day — will rate each establishment on nine parameters, including employment creation, food availability and entertainment potential, on a one-to-five point scale.
Applicants will be allowed to supplement their applications with additional information addressing the nine rating parameters until April 8. On April 11, the Alcohol License Committee will tally each establishment’s score and present the top six candidates to the entire council. The council will hold a lottery to select the final awardee from among the top six candidates April 18.
Brantz addressed concerns the liquor license award process is taking too much time. The process requires careful consideration, Brantz said, and that takes time.
“The only thing that should be quick is pulling a Band-Aid off your arm,” Brantz said.
Day agreed with this sentiment, arguing the system the council is currently implementing will serve as precedent to guide future liquor license awards.
“How do we come up with a system for the future of Sheridan?” Day asked.
However, not all of the councilors were in agreement on the addendum. Although Councilor Clint Beaver thanked the committee for their efforts in outlining a process for the award, he said Wyoming’s system for distributing liquor licenses results in subjective criteria. A lottery system — pulling slips of paper out of a bowl — was the only objective way to determine who would win the license, Beaver said.
Despite Beaver’s dissent, the addendum passed in a 5-2 vote.
Eleven businesses have applied for the license: Bighorn Mountain Axe, Bucks Travel Stop, The Cigarette Store, Historic Cady, The Ice Haus, The Landmark, Las Delicias, Main Choice Cocktails, Moose Knuckle Saloon, Spruce and Wyoming Downs. The top six establishments will be chosen April 11, and the final liquor license recipient will be chosen April 18.