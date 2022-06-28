SHERIDAN — It still holds true that there is no place like home, Sheridan City Council candidate Andrew Patceg said, but home is getting harder and harder to afford.
“In 1950, the average median house was 2.2 times (higher than) a person’s annual salary,” Patceg said while speaking at the first night of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s primary election candidate forums at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center June 27. “In 2020, it was over six times a person’s annual salary. The cost of homes is going exponentially higher than wages, and that’s one of the problems we need to think about when we’re talking about ‘What exactly is affordable housing in this town?’”
With attainable housing seemingly more unattainable than ever, candidates for both Sheridan County Commission and City Council spent much of their time on stage Monday discussing potential ways to fix a longtime community problem.
All eight of the Sheridan County Commission candidates spoke at the forum as did nine of the 10 Sheridan City Council candidates. Council candidate Troy Cochran was not in attendance. Current councilor Jacob Martin, who had previously filed for reelection, has withdrawn his name from the race.
The discussion of affordable housing comes just months after a local housing study determined Sheridan County would need roughly 990 additional housing units over the next decade, including 725 single-family units and 265 multi-family units.
Candidates said there is no easy way to reach that number, but they all had some ideas on how to address the problem.
One potential solution, county commission candidate Dennis Fox said, is to think smaller, not larger.
“We can build smaller,” Fox said. “We can change the zoning requirement so it allows someone to build a smaller size house. For decades now, we’ve had a trend of building larger and larger houses because energy has been inexpensive... That has changed.”
Similarly, many city council candidates, including realtor Lynette Cattaneo, recommended a focus on creating affordable and high-quality manufactured and mobile homes.
“I like the idea of having smaller lots and possibly doing a modular or manufactured home situation, so people can have a starting home,” Cattaneo said. “They can…build their savings so they can buy a regular home after that, and then the next generation can buy that modular home or that mobile home.”
The role of government should be to reduce restrictions and regulations on housing development, not increase them, county commission candidate Michael Arzy said.
“Let’s not cripple a developer’s chances … by having so many regulations,” Arzy said. “…I think that county government kind of needs to step back from it, and let the building process go.”
City council candidate Greg Luhman said there was no easy solution to these problems, but success required governments working together to find solutions.
“We need to keep developing that relationship between the city and the county and developing a plan long-term because this is not going to be a short-term fix,” Luhman said. “It’s going to take time. We also need to talk to other communities that have been through this in the past and see what worked for them and what did not work for them, because we are not the first ones to be here. So let’s start talking to those communities…and start finding out what we can do and how we can affect the situation we have right now.”
Day two of the chamber’s primary election candidate forum begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the WYO Theater. The forum will feature candidates for state races including governor and seats in the Wyoming Legislature.