SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council will soon consider accepting a $1.07 million bid for the North Heights Waterline replacement project.
The bid, from LJS Concrete and Excavating, was one of two bids for the project, City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said. The other bid, from Mountain View Builders, totaled $1.90 million.
The bid involves replacing existing ductile iron water mainlines in the North Heights neighborhood and installing 1,296 linear feet of 8-inch PVC pipe and 1,613 linear feet of 12-inch PVC pipe.
The city will provide temporary water to citizens throughout the project’s duration, Mercer said.
The North Heights Subdivision was constructed in the late 1970’s utilizing ductile iron pipe for the water lines, Mercer said. Over the last two decades, the system has had an increased number of breaks and leaks, which is why the iron pipe will be replaced by PVC water main.
The project will be funded through a variety of sources including a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan, capital improvement tax dollars and dollars from the city’s water enterprise fund, Mercer said.
The city council will vote on whether to accept the bid during its July 5 meeting.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The city council will consider whether to continue its longstanding relationship with Duke’s Root Control Tuesday.
The company utilizes root-control agents to remove tree roots and suppress growth within the city’s sanitary sewer system. The maintenance technique minimizes the number of tree roots that can contribute to sewer clogs, Utilities Director Dan Roberts said.
The Elgin, Illinois, contractor has worked with the city since 2013, Roberts told the Sheridan City Council.
“The rapport Duke’s Root Control, Inc. has established with the city is exemplary, and their services have benefitted the city’s root control program tremendously,” Roberts said.
Roberts recommended approving a three-year contract with the company through 2024. The company’s fee schedule will vary based on pipe size, but the recently approved fiscal year 2023 professional services budget sets aside $79,000 for the service.
Duke’s Root Control was the only company to respond to the city’s request for proposals for the service, Roberts said.
The city council will consider whether to approve an 18-square-foot electronic message center sign within 300 feet of a single-family residence at its next meeting.
The request comes from Agile Pursuits LLC, located at 752 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan’s Community Development Director Wade Sanner said. The site, currently home of the Coffeen Car Care Center, is located midway between the intersection of Avoca Avenue and Coffeen and the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Coffeen.
The sign will be 290 feet from the nearest residentially-zoned property, Sanner said. All signs that are within 300 feet of a residential structure must be approved by the city council and the city planning commission, Sanner said.
The sign received a unanimously positive recommendation from the Sheridan City Planning Commission during its June 27 meeting, and the sign has received no complaints from community members, Sanner said.