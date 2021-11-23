SHERIDAN — A long-gestating pond project in Malcolm Wallop Park is starting to take shape. City councilors will consider accepting a bid for the project Dec. 6.
City engineer Hanns Mercer recommended the council accept a bid from the team of Barnum Inc. and Stantec Consulting Services. The bid has a guaranteed maximum price of $800,000 for the design and construction of the pond combined.
The city also received bids from the teams of Mountain View Building/MC2 Engineering and Construction and Wagner Ranch Services LLC/Pilch Engineering, with Barnum/Stantec’s bid as the lowest.
The project will involve creating a 2-acre pond, Mercer said. The city intends to create the pond for fishing, wildlife viewing and general recreation. The pond will also create wetlands and serve as habitat for fish, migratory birds and big and small game species. The city has been coordinating design with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to maximize fish propagation and enhance local fishing opportunities, Mercer said.
The pond project has been in development for six years, with the city accumulating $340,000 in grants for the project since 2018. Staff recommended removing the project from the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget, as the estimated cost of the project had increased due to items not included in previous estimates, such as hauling dirt and additional design work. However, the councilors ultimately voted to proceed with the project at the urging of local citizens.
To save money, Public Works Director Lane Thompson recommended utilizing a design build model for the project.
In a design build model, both design and construction are performed under a single contract. This differs from the typical design bid build model, where designers and contractors are contracted separately.
The city currently has $908,000 allocated toward the project including the $340,000 in grant funds, $300,000 in Public Benefit Fund dollars and $268,000 in General Purpose Excise Tax dollars.
Any dollars not spent on the design and construction of the pond can be reallocated to other areas of the city’s budget or used for the development of further amenities at the pond, including a dock and benches, Mercer said.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The council will consider a variety of bid awards for city equipment, totaling nearly $550,000, during its Dec. 6 meeting.
The biggest bid to consider will be the $391,695 purchase of a Landfill Crawler Front End Track Loader for the city landfill. The crawler is a dual purpose piece of equipment, according to City Utilities Director Dan Roberts, and will effectively replace the bulldozer and loader currently needed for landfill operations.
The city received two bids for the track loader with Wyoming Machinery Company of Gillette coming in the lowest, Roberts said. The city also received a bid from Honnen Equipment of Gillette.
Currently, $400,000 is set aside in the Solid Waste Division’s landfill budget for the purchase of the track loader, Roberts said.
The council will also consider the purchase of three work trucks for the city’s water treatment, utility maintenance and solid waste divisions as part of the city’s regular fleet replacement plan, Roberts said.
The city received two bids for the trucks, from Fremont Motors in Sheridan and Casper. The Sheridan location had the lowest bid at $116,676, Roberts said.
A total of $138,200 is set aside in the divisions’ budgets for the purchase of the new trucks, Roberts said.
Lastly, the council will also consider the purchase of 24 pieces of computer equipment including desktops, laptops, mobile computers and toughbooks used by the Sheridan Police Department. Like the trucks, these purchases are part of the city’s regular equipment replacement plan, Roberts said.
The city received only one bid for the computers, from Sterling Computers Corporation of North Sioux City, South Dakota, for $40,695. The city has budgeted $45,000 for computer replacements in its Fiscal Year 2022 budget.