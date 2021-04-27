SHERIDAN — The Rotary Park, and its locomotive that dates back to 1943, could be on the move.
During Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting, City Administrator Stuart McRae discussed a proposed land trade brought to the council by Tom Thompson. Thompson owns Welcome Market Hall, which is directly adjacent to the current Rotary Park location on the corner of Broadway and Fifth streets.
If the land trade is approved, the locomotive would move north from its current 12,327-square-foot location to a new 24,829-square-foot area — more than doubling the existing park, according to McRae.
The expanded park would be a place to honor Sheridan’s heritage, McRae said.
“I know that one of the most important things to us in Sheridan is our heritage, whether it’s the WYO Rodeo, downtown Main Street, everything,” McRae said. “The history of Sheridan is very important to the people of Sheridan, and doing something about this (locomotive)…could be a feather in Sheridan’s cap.”
The locomotive was built in West Burlington, Iowa as a flagship of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad and regularly traveled through Sheridan, according to Rotarian Blaine Hadfield. Locomotives like the one currently sitting in Sheridan were built for high-speed passenger service as well as freight service.
The locomotive has occupied its current spot since 1962 when the Rotarians secured the engine for exhibit. It is one of only three such engines still in existence, McRae said.
McRae said the expanded park could also be the new home for the Sheridan Railway and Light Company Trolley 115, which served customers from 1911 to 1924. Service came to an end in the 1920s due to declining ridership and an increase in local automobile ownership.
There are other advantages to the land trade in addition to celebrating the area’s history, McRae said. Moving the locomotive could improve the viewshed coming off of Interstate 90, he said. Currently, the locomotive blocks the view of the Historic Sheridan Inn, itself a historic Sheridan landmark, from viewers entering town from Exit 23.
McRae said the expansion of the park could also encourage additional development and improvements along the Exit 23 entryway into Sheridan.
However, the project does not come without a cost to the city, McRae said. Track and roadbed restoration alone would cost between $75,000 and $100,000, according to McRae. Relocating the locomotive would cost between $350,000 and $500,000
Currently, the city has budgeted $300,000 for the project in its tentative Fiscal 2022 budget, which will go into effect in July. However, McRae said he was willing to reallocate those dollars to other line items if the council decides they don’t want to move forward with the Rotary Park project. For example, the $300,000 currently allocated to the project could fund four blocks of mill and overlay work on roads in the community, McRae said.
In addition to the amount paid by the city, there would be additional costs for the project covered by the Rotarians, according to Rotarian Pete Olson. The Rotary plans to launch a full-scale fundraising effort in the coming months, with the goal of raising between $500,000 and $1 million for the project, which would fund locomotive restoration and grounds improvements such as signage and fencing.
Even if the land transfer does not go forward, the Rotarians plan to proceed with fundraising efforts and restoration of the locomotive in the engine’s current location, Olson said.
“It’s got Rotary’s name on it, and we want it to look nice,” Olson said.
The fundraising is part of ongoing Rotary efforts to refurbish the locomotive that started in Fall 2020, Olson said. In 2019, the city council approved an asbestos abatement project in the locomotive.
The council has not set a date when they will consider the potential land transfer.