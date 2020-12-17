SHERIDAN— Sheridan City Council may be changing its board governance ordinance for the first time in more than 30 years. A draft document was reviewed during the Dec. 14 study session.
“The current ordinance that you have in place… most of these ordinances originated in 1937 with an update in 1986,” city attorney Brendon Kerns said. “They don’t accurately reflect the changes in state statute since that time. There are changes in technology and how we conduct business. All of those need to be incorporated.”
The changes to City Code, Chapter 2, Article 1 were spearheaded by Sheridan City CouncilorClint Beaver. Beaver said the time was right to update the code as the council will welcome three new council members — Kristen Jennings, Steven Brantz and Shawn Day — in January.
“It seemed like a really good time to initiate a discussion,” Beaver said. “Starting that discussion tonight allows (outgoing council members) Patrick (Henderson) and Thayer (Shafer) to offer ideas and suggestions based on their experience. The actual adoption, because it is an ordinance, would be kicked off in January with three readings, and the new council members would be seated by then.”
Among the changes proposed by Beaver in the draft document are the addition of sections regarding excused absences during meetings, abstention by board members during votes and proper attire for board members. All of these items have been adopted by the council as group norms but have never been put into writing, Kerns said.
The proposed ordinance also changes the council’s leadership structure from the current president/vice-president structure. A mayor pro tem would be appointed and lead the council in the mayor’s absence. The change would be in accordance with Wyoming State Statute 15-1-108.
The new ordinance, if approved, would be enforced solely by the city council, Kerns said.
Councilor Jacob Martin thanked Beaver for his work on the revised ordinance.
“I haven’t heard anybody disagree so far with what Councilman Beaver has put up,” Martin said. “The ordinance would go through three readings. That’s plenty of time to read through this, offer amendments through that process, and the new council will also have opportunity to do so as well. To me, it’s pretty good the way it is, but we’ve got plenty of time to change it if we need to.”
City Administrator Stuart McRae said in future discussions council should consider whether some of the aspects of Beaver’s draft — particularly the dress code — needed to be in writing or could continue to be accepted as group norms.
“Possibly some of these things that we’ve discussed tonight could also be just accepted as group norms,” McRae said. “Especially since, if it’s enacted, it’s really just the council that would enforce it. … I think some of these things might be better addressed as just group norms that say we hold ourselves accountable, and everybody agrees to that.”
The discussion about revisions to the board governance ordinance will continue throughout December and January, Beaver said.
In other city council news:
City staff is recommending city council accept a bid from Floyd’s Truck Center of Gillette for a new jet vac truck.
The city’s jet vac truck is used to clean the city’s 130 miles of sanitary sewer systems, according to city Utilities Director Dan Roberts. The city received eight bids for the project. Floyd’s Truck Center had the lowest qualified bid of $391,814. The council also received bids from Kois Brothers of Billings, Montana; Signature Equipment of Salt Lake City, Utah; Titan Machinery of Gillette; and Western Precision of Robertson, Wyoming.
The funding for this equipment purchase is within the Sewer’s Wastewater Collection approved budget for FY2021 and will be funded from the machinery and equipment account, Roberts said.
The council’s Dec. 21 meeting has been canceled.