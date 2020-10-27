SHERIDAN — Sheridan Public Works Director Lane Thompson showed a cartoon of a person shoveling snow from a sidewalk into a city street. Simultaneously a snow plow cleared a city street, throwing the same snow back onto the sidewalk behind the person.
Thompson said while this is meant to be funny, it’s actually what happens in the city of Sheridan after the snow flies.
Because of this dichotomy, Sheridan City Council considered several options to reconcile the issue in its study session Monday.
Where snow lands
Thompson suggested an ordinance that requires all citizens with sidewalks to clear the snow onto their lawns or a boulevard instead of a city street. Noncompliant citizens, at worst, could be fined up to $750, per state statute. Likely, fines will not exceed the cost of the city hiring a contractor to remove the snow.
Councilor Patrick Henderson mentioned for his business and in his elderly neighborhood, folks have already contracted out work for snow removal, and often the contracted laborers utilize small machinery that would tear up grass if it were to remove snow into a lawn.
Educational year
Interim Sheridan Police Chief Tom Ringley said before Sheridan Police Department community resource officers issue citations, they would complete a heavy educational campaign. Instead of a citation with a fine attached, officers would issue warnings and educate citizens.
Other councilors agreed, noting that because snow arrived early to Sheridan, this year might be too early to implement a new ordinance.
Ordinance removal
Councilor Clint Beaver suggested removing the sidewalk snow removal ordinance entirely, as the root issue is citizens having to remove snow from sidewalks promptly after a snowstorm. The 1940s ordinance also comes with criminal implications, and after a few years of educating the community, Thompson said SPD started enforcing the ordinance because it became an issue.
By removing the ordinance, citizens would not be legally required to shovel snow from their walkways in front of their homes and businesses. Logistics, including whether city staff would remove snow from city sidewalks and pathways, came into question.
Ordinance implementation options
Several options arose for implementing the snow removal into the street ordinance.
Enacting the ordinance this year, although snow has already accumulated, would allow for SPD community resource officers to issue citations for anyone not complying, although Ringley suggested an educational year.
Councilors could pass the ordinance with a sunset clause allowing for a “start date,” which would indicate a later date when citizens may receive fines associated if they do not comply.
Councilors could wait until summer 2021 to pass the ordinance, thus enacting the law starting fall/winter 2021, or pass a resolution that educates citizens of snow removal requirements, eliminating the criminal consequences.
Finally, councilors could pass the ordinance and advise city staff — community resource officers — not to issue citations for a few years, similarly to how they dealt with the original snow removal ordinance.
Seeking input
Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller suggested holding a few public meetings to garner opinions from community members on a best route forward. Miller and Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae will determine if they will place the ordinance on the agenda for council’s regular meeting Nov. 2.