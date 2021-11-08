SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council will be continuing discussion on the transfer of a liquor license to 307 Horse Racing in the coming days.
The discussion comes in the wake of a motion to table the approval of a transfer during last week’s Nov. 1 city council meeting and an ongoing discussion about potential dangers to the public that could come from commingling alcohol and gambling at the same establishments.
During their Nov. 1 meeting, councilors heard from 307 Horse Racing’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Greer and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Ridgeway. Both said alcohol and gambling commingle at establishments throughout the state — from Casper to Mills to Rock Springs — with no noticeable impact on the crime rates.
“This is not uncharted territory to have one of these locations in Sheridan,” Ridgeway said. “…We’re responsible owners. We’re sophisticated business people. We don’t intend to come in here and run a shoddy establishment.”
Ridgeway said he loves Sheridan, and both he and his family have lived here in the past. The last thing he wants to do, he said, is make the city a more dangerous place to live.
“We believe we’re a good community partner,” Ridgeway said. “…I wouldn’t have quit my law practice and associated myself with this if I thought it was going to be horrible for a community my family’s been in for a long time. We think it’s going to allow us to do a lot of good things for Sheridan with the revenue that gets generated.”
The council has the right to refuse the liquor transfer based on state statute that says a license can be refused if “the welfare of the people residing in the vicinity… shall be adversely and seriously affected,” according to city attorney Brendon Kerns. The decision of whether to deny a transfer should be taken slowly and seriously, he said
“Your issue with denying a renewal or a transfer is…the argument of whether the harm to the community is enough to take away someone’s livelihood and destroy jobs,” Kerns said. “So you have this mechanism to deny a renewal or a transfer, but in many scenarios, that’s the issue you’re going to be dealing with as a council.”
While 49 liquor license renewals were approved last week, the transfer of a license from Little Goose Liquors to 307 Horse Racing was postponed until the council’s Nov. 15 meeting.
Councilor Steven Brantz said tabling the motion gives councilors additional time to consider the proposal in light of from Police Chief Travis Koltiska, who expressed concern about how the commingling of gambling and alcohol could impact local crime rates.
307 Horse Racing, which currently offers betting on live and simulcast horse races in Gillette, is expanding its operations to Sheridan where the company will operate out of the Little Goose Liquors building, which will continue to have its bar and liquor store.
During the council’s Oct. 25 work session, Koltiska cited statistics from Billings, Montana, showing an increase in crimes near establishments where alcohol and gambling commingled. The burglary rate doubled compared to areas without a casino, Koltiska said, while the robbery rate increased seven times.
Currently, the city offers horse betting at Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Palace, neither of which serve alcohol.