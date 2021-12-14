SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council will consider $368,635 in bid awards for vehicles and machinery next week.
Most notably, the bids to be considered by council include the purchase of two rebuilt garbage collection trucks: one rear-loader and one side-loader. Both trucks will be purchased from Terrific Trucks and Equipment Sales in Phoenix, Arizona, for $119,675 and $123,675 respectively.
The bids will involve rebuilding the chassis of existing city trucks, Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts said, and replacing the bodies in their entirety.
Refurbishing existing trucks is a way to save money and fully utilize the city’s assets, Roberts said. The city expects to save in excess of $325,000 by refurbishing the trucks rather than buying new.
“Staff has found that rebuilding good equipment and/or obtaining refurbished equipment provides the city with good, functional equipment that is near new condition, at a fraction of the cost of purchasing new,” Roberts said. “This practice serves especially well in the solid waste division where solid waste truck replacements are very costly.”
The city had budgeted $575,000 in the waste collection budget for the purchase of new trucks, Roberts said, and will instead spend $243,350.
Councilor Steven Brantz applauded Roberts and his team for finding ways to save money and extend the life of existing vehicles.
“In my previous life when I worked for the state, we did a lot of refurbishing of our snowplows,” Brantz said “And you’re right, it’s a great win-win. I’m hoping you’ll find the same thing. It’s a wise decision.”
The city received four bids for each of the rebuilt trucks, with Terrific Trucks being the low bid for each. Once completed, the trucks will help serve approximately 6,500 residential customers and 970 commercial customers each week.
In addition to the garbage trucks, the council will also be considering the purchase of a compact loader for the Big Goose Water Treatment plant. The compact loader is a multipurpose piece of equipment used for handling sludge, moving snow and loading materials at the water treatment plant.
Tri-State Truck and Equipment of Rock Springs provided the low bid for the equipment at $61,423, but could not guarantee delivery of the machinery within the next year. Roberts said he expects these sorts of challenges to surface again in the coming months due to supply chain issues.
“I think it could be a theme moving forward with a lot of purchases of bids,” Roberts said. “Maybe delivery time will be a consideration…if they want to bid it, but can’t guarantee delivery.”
Since Tri-State could not guarantee delivery of the equipment, Roberts is instead recommending acceptance of an $67,695 bid from Gillette’s Wyoming Machinery Company, which will be able to deliver the equipment within the next few weeks. The city has budgeted $75,000 in the water treatment plant’s budget for the equipment purchase, Roberts said.
Lastly, Roberts is recommending the acceptance of a $57,600 bid for the purchase of a single boom skid steer for the recycling center. The center uses skid steers topush recyclable materials into the balers and to load outgoing trucks with bales of recyclable materials.
A single boom skid steer is different from a traditional model due to several safety features, Roberts said. It provides 270-degree viewing for the operator compared to a 90-degree field of vision on standard skid steers. It also provides a safer side entry rather than front entry.
The $57,600 bid from Diesel Machinery Inc. of Rapid City, South Dakota, was the only bid the city received for the skid steer, Roberts said. The recycling budget included a $57,600 line item for the purchase of the skid steer.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Next week, the council will consider a $402,000 amendment to an existing contract with Burns and McDonnell of Kansas City, Missouri.
In June, the city approved a $969,617 contract with the company for the design and bidding of the closure of three cells of the Sheridan City Landfill. The contract is now being modified to include construction administration expenses as well, according to Roberts. Burns and McDonnell will oversee the work being done by Earth Work Solutions, which is set to begin in January 2022.
The amendment now brings the total contract with Burns and McDonnell to $1.37 million.
The three cells closed through the project encompass 22 acres, were filled three years ago and have been waiting for closure, Roberts said. Closing a landfill cell requires designing and constructing a system that prevents water from entering the cell. It also puts systems in place to avoid contamination of surrounding groundwater.The city plans to build additional landfill cells on top of cells T6, T7 and T8 once they are closed, Roberts said.
City staff have secured a $4.3 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan for costs associated with closing the landfill cells. The loan is about $1.4 million short of the total expected cost of the project, Roberts said, and the city will have to request additional funding from the State Loan and Investment Board. If the city is unable to increase its loan amount, additional funds for the project will be paid for out of the city’s landfill closure and post-closure fund, which currently has around $1.83 million.
City staff is recommending the council apply for $5.7 million in loans for the Sheridan Main Street Dow to Burkitt project.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduled to resurface approximately 0.5 miles — or eight city blocks — of Main Street from Dow Street to Burkitt Street in Fiscal Year 2023.
As part of the project, the city will partner with WYDOT and use the construction as an opportunity to upgrade the city’s aging utility infrastructure under the Main Street surface. Proposed improvements include replacing approximately 1,500 feet of sanitary sewer main; replacing approximately 1,000 linear feet of storm drain; and installing approximately 6,000 feet of 12-inch potable water main.
The reconstruction of the sewer and storm drain infrastructure is estimated to cost $1,700,000 while the reconstruction of the water infrastructure is estimated to cost $4,000,000.
Staff is recommending the city pursue state revolving fund dollars for both projects, according to Sheridan Engineer Hanns Mercer. The city will submit an application to the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for the $4 million project and an application to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund for the $1.7 million project. Both loans will be 20-year loans with 2.5% interest, and the city will request 25% of the principal of each loan be forgiven upon successful project completion.
The loans, if approved by the State Loan and Investment Board, will be repaid out of the city’s water enterprise fund, Mercer said.