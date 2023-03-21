SHERIDAN — Debate surrounded the extension of Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae’s contract.
Councilors Andrew Patceg and Kristen Jennings expressed concern about the extension. Jennings said she was not notified of a change to the contract.
“I read the contract, as it had been put out in the last agenda and saw that it had been changed to be implemented immediately,” Jennings said. “I found out through other discussion that the rest of council had been contacted and asked their opinion about this change. I was never notified.”
Patceg said he doesn’t feel the new contract needs to be implemented immediately and would have preferred a one-year, rather than three-year, extension.
Mayor Rich Bridger made the request to move the effective date from July 1 to March 19.
Bridger said the proposed salary for the position is below market rate.
“I think Stuart has been more than generous to say that that wage is sufficient and not pushed for what he should be getting on a statewide level,” Bridger said.
According to a presentation given by city attorney Brendon Kerns, similar positions around the state average a salary of nearly $170,000.
The contract extension was approved by a vote of 5-2, Patceg and Jennings were the no votes. The contract runs through June 30, 2026 and McRae is set to be paid $144,918.54 per year.
Vaping ordinance
Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults previously said the district has had an increase in the number of students caught vaping. He said part of the increase is due to marketing done by companies that sell vape devices.
“(Companies have) even disguised them to the point where kids wear hoodies and inside the strings… can fit this device,” Stults said. “In addition to that, they also have these wonderful flavors. So, you can’t tell me that they’re not marketing this toward our youth. That’s criminal. That’s flat wrong. But, that’s what they’ve done because it’s all about one thing. It’s called money.”
According to a presentation from Kerns March 6, SCSD2 had reported 143 minors in possession of tobacco products.
Stults also said students caught in school with vape devices currently face a $25 fine issued by the School Resource Officer.
“Right now, it’s a $25 fine and our kids laugh at it,” he said. “They go, ‘That means nothing to me, I’ve got $25 in my pocket right now. I’m going to pay it and I’m out the door and I’m not going to quit.’”
Stults said he thinks the ordinance will force students to rethink whether they want to vape.
“I absolutely believe wholeheartedly it will make (students) rethink,” he said. “$100, $200, $300, that’s significant money that will help them rethink their choices.”
Patceg expressed concern over the increased fine structure.
“...I don’t believe an increased fine is a punishment that will be borne directly by the student and instead will simply be a greater burden placed on the parents as well as being another way for government to extract fees from people” Patceg said. “I came to this conclusion because I don’t fully see how assessing a fine that will almost certainly be paid by the parents will curb an action committed by a student.”
The ordinance prohibits the possession and use of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes by minors; it will have a tiered sentencing structure. A first offense is punishable by a fine of up to $100; a second offense is punishable by a fine of up to $200 and six months supervised or unsupervised probation; a third offense is punishable by a fine of at least $300 and will require up to six months of supervised probation.
People convicted under the ordinance are also entitled to expungement and are required to complete a tobacco education class.
Council approved the ordinance by a vote of 6-1, Patceg was the lone no vote.
In other news:
- Council unanimously approved May 6 for Trees for Trash day and the community clean up event. Council also approved Oct. 28 as Free Fall Landfill Day.
- Council unanimously approved a bid of $185,858 from CDG Engineers for the design and inspection of the West Fifth Street bridge. The Wyoming Department of Transportation conducted a study in 2022 identifying deficiencies in the bridge deck and surface.
- Bridger appointed Councilors Terry Weitzel, Greg Luhman and Steven Brantz to the Bar and Grill Liquor License Committee. Bridger said the committee’s responsibilities will include examining the city’s alcohol ordinance.