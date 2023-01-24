PD new car.jpg
The Sheridan Police Department redesigned their new vehicles with visibility and modernity in mind. Captain Tom Ringley said the new design has received positive feedback from community members.

 Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — A patrol vehicle burned to the ground in an accidental fire, and Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska presented a funding request for a replacement Monday. 

During a Sheridan City Council study session, Koltiska explained the insurance claim on the vehicle accounted for depreciation on the white 2017 Dodge Charger model, resulting in a deficit to purchase a new black Dodge Durango. 

