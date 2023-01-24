SHERIDAN — A patrol vehicle burned to the ground in an accidental fire, and Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska presented a funding request for a replacement Monday.
During a Sheridan City Council study session, Koltiska explained the insurance claim on the vehicle accounted for depreciation on the white 2017 Dodge Charger model, resulting in a deficit to purchase a new black Dodge Durango.
The vehicle burned down after an officer plugged the vehicle in after returning home from a shift Dec. 8. The engine block heater malfunctioned, completely destroying the engine compartment and all the merchant equipment.
Nobody, including the officer, was injured in the fire.
Police vehicles are outfitted with all equipment necessary for police work, including overhead lights, sirens, radios and a vehicle camera system.
Travelers Insurance — SPD's carrier — agreed to pay $26,490 for the Charger, $6,440.40 for the WatchGuard car camera, $4,018.77 for the Motorola two-way radio, $21,324 for the upfitting/installation of emergency equipment and $2,350 for a Stalker radar unit, for a total of $60,623.17.
The request for proposal process for a new Dodge Durango, which included a stipulation that the vehicles would be available for immediate delivery upon bid award, resulted in three bids: Sheridan Motor at $44,752 and a six-month delivery timeline; Fremont Motors of Casper at $42,405 and a six-month delivery timeline; and Joe Cecconi's Chrysler Complex of Niagara Falls, New York, at $39,690 with the vehicle currently in stock. Joe Cecconi's is where SPD purchased its last six vehicles.
In addition to requesting council approve the bid from New York at its Feb. 6 meeting, with the cost of the vehicle and Traveler's Insurance reimbursement, SPD requested an additional $13,200 from the general fund unrestricted fund balance.
The cost to outfit a new vehicle costs $73,823.17, which includes:
• 2022 Dodge Durango: $39,690
• WatchGuard car camera: $6,440.40
• Motorola two-way radio: $,018.77
• Upfitting/installation of emergency equipment: $21,324