SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council reviewed the liquor license transfer for The Pony Grill and Bar from current license holder Tye Bach to Troy and Kari Goodwin.
The Pony Grill and Bar was listed for sale on Carroll Realty's website Nov. 14, 2022, and the Sheridan County GIS map currently lists Bach as the owner under TASC Properties, LLC. The liquor license transfer indicates new ownership by the Goodwins, who previously owned and operated Rocky Mountain Ambulance.
The license is a bar and grill liquor license.
City Clerk Cecilia Good said the process includes a statement of financial condition, lease agreement and a plan of operation — a city required form. The plan of operation is submitted to the Sheridan Police Department for review before submitting the documents to the state for review. After the state finalizes paperwork, Sheridan City Council considers the transfer at a council meeting.
Staff brings the transfer in front of council during a study session ahead of the meeting to address any potential questions.
"We go through it in a study session prior so that you're aware of what's happening," City Clerk Cecilia Good said Monday. "This one's very simple, straightforward. The plan of operation is not changing for The Pony."
The financial statement presented, Good said, simply states the party to receive the license in the transfer is in good standing with the bank and does not go into further detail.
The transfer fee costs $100, and the official hearing date is set for the Jan. 16 regular council meeting. The license term, if approved, extends from Jan. 17 to Dec. 31.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.