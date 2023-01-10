PonyForSaleSignweb.jpg
Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council reviewed the liquor license transfer for The Pony Grill and Bar from current license holder Tye Bach to Troy and Kari Goodwin. 

The Pony Grill and Bar was listed for sale on Carroll Realty's website Nov. 14, 2022, and the Sheridan County GIS map currently lists Bach as the owner under TASC Properties, LLC. The liquor license transfer indicates new ownership by the Goodwins, who previously owned and operated Rocky Mountain Ambulance. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

