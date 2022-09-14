SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will consider better defining open space in its code, particularly where the term applies to future developments.
Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner presented options to better equip council members and planning commission members as they consider plans brought before them in the future.
Currently, open space is generally defined as unimproved land or water set aside, dedicated or designated for public or private use of owners, adjoining landowners or the public. But city code references “open space” and parks, using a variety of terms without clearly defining their meaning.
“The reason I bring that up is just there’s a hodgepodge of what open space is,” Sanner said. “So it’s very difficult to interpret.”
Sanner said often in development discussions there are conversations about active and passive open space, with passive space primarily being land left in its natural state or with additions such as pathways. Active open space includes things such as baseball fields or soccer fields.
Sanner proposed defining open space in city code as, “land that is preserved or undeveloped, in order to protect and conserve resources and provide passive or active recreation. Open space can be owned or managed by both private and public entities, which may or may not have public access. Open space could include detention ponds, sensitive slopes, healthy forested lands, habitat conservation areas and open grasslands.”
Sanner also recommended stating why open space is preserved, including reasons such as conserving and enhancing natural or scenic resources and to provide buffers from adjacent land uses.
Because both terms are used in code, Sanner also presented a definition of park or park land for the council members to consider and defined “payment in lieu,” which allows developers to make cash payments to substitute for the dedication of land or physical improvements. That funding then could be used for development of other or additional parks in the community.
The open space discussion is one that has been in the works for more than a year, sparked in part by the approval of the Hidden Bridge subdivision off Mydland Road.
One of several key objections to the subdivision at the time was how little open space was included in the development.
According to previous reporting, 10% usable open space for a development is required in the city’s R-2 residential zone. The Hidden Bridge plat did not meet that requirement, as it only had 7% usable open space.
In September of last year, the city formed a committee to continue the long-standing discussion on open spaces in subdivisions. Councilors Jacob Martin, Shawn Day and Kristen Jennings worked with Sanner to talk through questions such as: What does the council want future development to look like? Should open space be required in subdivisions at all? What does it mean to be usable open space? Is it a developed park or simply preserved natural habitat?
As Councilor Clint Beaver noted in prior meetings, though, open space requirements can slow down and increase the cost of development. With attainable housing a priority within local governing agencies, that consideration will have to be weighed carefully by council members.
Sheridan City Council will consider the proposed definitions presented by Sanner at a future regular meeting.