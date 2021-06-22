SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council narrowly approved utility rate increases in a series of 4-3 votes on Monday.
With the approval, residents will see a 2.75% increase in solid waste collection and disposal rates starting July 1. This equates to a 58-cent increase per month for residential rates and a $2.59 increase for commercial rates. Landfill users will see a $3.18 per ton increase to the landfill tipping fee.
Starting Jan. 1, residents will see a 2.5% increase for water rates, which would equate to a 60-cent increase to the average monthly water bill, City Utilities Director Dan Roberts said. They will also see a 2.75% increase to sewer rates, equating to a 56-cent increase to the average monthly sewer bill.
Each of the utility resolutions received pushback from Councilors Kristen Jennings, Clint Beaver and Jacob Martin.
Jennings expressed concern about how the rate increases would impact the Sheridan citizenry, even though they were relatively minor.
“I look at this and I understand the progression of the steps,” Jennings said. “But I also think that this (year) has been very hard for people. And while it might not be much of a help, maybe not raising this rate would do a little bit for people.”
Jennings recommended reallocating dollars from the general fund to the utility enterprise funds. She said the city could afford to do this since year-to-date sales and use tax collections are up 11% and $514,000 compared to the previous fiscal year.
“I’ve been in this position six months, and we continue to do very well in sales and use tax,” Jennings said. “…I’m going to vote against this because I think it’s an opportunity for us to give back to our citizenry, especially since we’re doing so well.”
Beaver agreed general fund dollars should be utilized for the enterprise funds.
“If we can’t direct that (general fund monies) to these basic services, I’m troubled because the result is the city just accumulates dollars,” Beaver said. “…That’s kind of my big picture concern — the stewardship of those excess dollars… The basic services of the municipality, in the form of utilities, should benefit from those excess funds.”
City Attorney Brendon Kerns said state statute did allow the city to funnel general fund dollars into the enterprise funds. But both Roberts and city administrator Stuart McRae expressed concern the city would find it difficult to stop contributions into the enterprise funds once they started.
“What we’re talking about is not just a one-time thing, it would be an annual thing,” Roberts said. “So that’s what you’d have to consider… You could get yourself into a very difficult situation financially.”
“It has to be self-sustaining,” McRae said. “So, as Dan pointed out, if we were to set aside any amount of funds in this year’s budget, we would have to do it in every year’s budget….We’ve had a good year this year, but that’s not to say that some year in the future we’ll have a good year such that we can afford to perpetuate what we choose to do this year.”
Councilors Aaron Linden, Shawn Day, Steve Brantz and Mayor Rich Bridger voted to implement the rate increases. The councilors in favor of the measures echoed the concerns of Roberts and McRae, and also advocated for the rate increases as fiscally and socially responsible measures.
“We’re only talking two or three dollars,” Brantz said. “I don’t think anybody in this community should be able to squabble with their water rates…I think, asking for just a little bit, no one should complain.”
Bridger agreed.
“I think it’s easier to handle small increases than larger increases as the result of putting this off a year,” Bridger said. “The enterprise funds should be self-supporting, and I think it’s just fiscally responsible to proceed.”