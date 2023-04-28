SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan is working to amend its alcohol ordinance after a bill from the Wyoming Legislature changes provisions related to bar and grill liquor licenses beginning July 1.
Bar and grill licenses liquor licenses currently require 60% of a license-holding business’ revenue to come from food sales. Senate File 13 allows revenue generated from entertainment to be included in that calculation and count toward the 60%. The file, sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, was signed by Gov. Mark Gordon Feb. 15 and will go into effect July 1.
City attorney Brendon Kerns said the ordinance changes are meant to prepare the city for when the statute becomes effective.
“So really, this is all just taking the bar and grill and the entertainment issues and clarifying it within our ordinances so that it's a little easier to use,” Kerns said.
The ordinance amendments lay out provisions relating to entertainment allowed at bar and grill license-holding businesses and requirements for applicants. The ordinance does not allow gambling and adult entertainment to qualify as entertainment categories that would contribute to the calculation of revenue streams to ensure compliance.
Kerns said the new ordinance also better differentiates restaurant and bar and grill liquor licenses. The two licenses previously had the same requirements of 60% of revenue resulting from food sales.
“Bar and grill licenses (now) have a better niche on what their services are going to be providing,” Kerns said.
With entertainment now able to be factored in, the number of businesses that could potentially hold a bar and grill liquor license has increased and are not limited to businesses that primarily sell food.
The ordinance amendments are on an accelerated approval schedule. Generally, ordinances take six weeks or three regular Sheridan City Council meetings to achieve all three rounds of approval required. Council is set to approve the changes after three weeks.
“Basically, that was the difference between May 1 and July 1. And that two months of the summer is huge for a business,” Councilor Greg Luhman said.
SF 13 also provides up to 10 bar and grill liquor licenses to Sheridan, an increase from the city’s current total of six. Kerns said the award process is still being determined by a committee of city councilors.
Council last awarded a liquor license about a year ago. A name was drawn out of a jar and Spruce was awarded the city’s 23rd liquor license after eight months and two days. The process was mired in controversy, in part because it was prolonged. Spruce recently transferred its liquor license to Historic Cady, LLC, which is owned by Lars Christer Johansson.
Council has approved the ordinance amendments twice already and is expected to give a third and final round of approval during its regular meeting May 1.