SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council and Mayor Roger Miller will approve the selection of Sheridan's next police chief Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The special meeting, noticed Tuesday afternoon, has only that agenda item on it.
The process began with internal applications, but opened to external applications after a panel of Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police did not approve the required three candidates to move forward in the process.
The process continued with five candidates — Jana Abens, Dan Brown, Terry Brown and Sheridan Police Department Lts. Travis Koltiska and Tom Ringley.
The five completed interviews with former police chief and Prothman staff member Robert Carden, community panels including council members and the mayor and finally Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae.
Over last weekend, mayor and council reviewed all the material and held an executive session Monday evening to discuss order of candidates from one to five.
The special meeting today will be held at Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers on the third floor.