SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council will consider bids for restrooms and a maintenance/storage shop for Black Tooth Park Monday.
City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer will present three bids for councilors Monday, suggesting the lowest qualified bidder for phase III of the overall project — In-Yarak Construction, Inc. in the amount of $743,950.
Black Tooth Park phase III includes the installation of a 2,000-square-foot stick built building housing a public restroom and an adjoining city of Sheridan Parks Department maintenance building with a covered patio.
The project fits in line with the overall development of the park, which began in 2014, when the city created a master plan to identify multi-use sports fields, including Black Tooth Park. Sports groups in Sheridan collaborated to plant grass, install an irrigation system and transport mulch from the city’s landfill to complete the project in time for the fall sports season.
In 2017, a group of 37 individuals — representing the Sheridan County YMCA, Storm Soccer, Sheridan Recreation District, Sheridan County Library System, tree board and Kendrick Park master plan citizen’s group — picked five names each, which were narrowed down to 37 names sent to a focus group, who narrowed the list to 10. The final name — Black Tooth Park — was chosen in August 2017.
Phases I and II are complete, which included construction of four soccer fields and a gravity sewer system to serve the restroom building. Phase III will begin following council approval, and phase IV includes an all-inclusive playground.
The project is being funded by General Purpose Excise Tax funds, public benefit funds and a land, water conservation grant.
The three bids for the current phase included In-Yarak’s, which came in as the lowest, O’Dell Construction’s bid of $752,890 and Van Ewing Construction’s at $940,250.
Council meets at Sheridan City Hall council chambers 5:30 p.m. Monday. The public is welcome to attend.