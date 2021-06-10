SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents may see slight increases in water, sewer and solid waste collection and disposal rates in the coming fiscal year.
During a June 7 Sheridan City Council meeting, city Utilities Director Dan Roberts announced proposed increases allowing the city’s enterprise funds to continue to be self-sustaining. Roberts said the adjustments, which will be considered by council during its June 21 meeting, are in line with those made in previous years. The solid waste and sewer rates are typically adjusted annually while water rates are adjusted biennially, Roberts said.
If the changes are approved, residents will see a 2.75% increase in solid waste collection and disposal rates starting July 1. This equates to a 58-cent increase per month for residential rates, increasing from $20.93 to $21.51. Commercial collection rates will increase by $2.59 from $94.01 to $96.60.
Landfill users will see a $3.18 per ton increase to the landfill tipping fee, increasing from $115.82 to $119. The bump makes Sheridan’s landfill the second most expensive in the state behind Jackson Hole, according to Roberts.
Starting Jan. 1, residents could see a 2.5% increase for water rates, which would equate to a 60-cent increase to the average monthly water bill, Roberts said. They will also see a 2.75% increase to sewer rates, equating to a 56-cent increase to the average monthly sewer bill.
Public comment on the changes will be taken at the June 21 meeting.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
Council is considering sending two resolutions to the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, which would express the city’s support for two potential pieces of legislation.
The first of the two resolutions voices the city’s support for the creation of airport districts. The creation of airport districts was discussed by legislators at length earlier this year before the bill died in a split House vote.
Currently, airports are funded through a combination of state and local funding. The airport district model was intended as a way to reduce dependence on those funding sources by giving districts a taxing authority of up to 3 mills.
City attorney Brendon Kerns told council a steady source of funding for the airport would aid economic development in the community. It could also potentially reduce the city’s own contributions to the community’s air service.
The second resolution would voice support for changes to the way bar and grill licenses are allocated by the state, Kerns said. Currently, bar and grill licenses are allocated by the state based on a tiered population basis: towns of 7,500 or less have two licenses, cities of between 7,500 and 20,000 have six licenses; and cities of between 20,000 and 30,000 have 10.
The resolution would support the allocation of licenses in a stepped system, where the number of licenses would gradually increase as a city grows in population.
“When we put this forward, the idea was that we weren’t sure why we would have to wait to get this huge (population) jump to get the additional licenses, when it can just be graduated,” Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger said. “That made more sense to us, and that’s why we’re bringing it forward.”
If council votes to send the resolutions to the association of municipalities, the association will review them as it considers its lobbying priorities during the interim legislative session. If enough municipalities express support of the city’s resolutions, WAM will put its weight behind the ideas and encourage state legislators to address the issues.
City council will consider the resolutions during its June 21 meeting.