SHERIDAN — Sheridan organizations benefiting from General Purpose Excise Tax — formerly known as Optional One-Cent Sales Tax — funds may recoup money cut earlier this year.
City of Sheridan fiscal year 2021 budget included 25% cuts to all 17 outside organizations that receive funding from the tax. The cuts equaled $140,500, with the smallest cut totaling $375 and the largest $27,500.
In the current fiscal year through October, excise tax collections totaled 42% above budget and 5.3% above fiscal year 2020. With steady and even increased revenues year-over-year, Councilor Jacob Martin suggested reallocating funds to those organizations who lost funding through the FY21 cuts by the city.
Sheridan treasurer Karen Burtis suggested two methods to reverse cuts made earlier. Scenario one allows 12 organizations to be made whole for a total cost of $76,650 to the city. Five organizations would not be made whole.
Scenario two allocates one quarter of the 25% cuts to all 17 organizations, contingent on continued excise tax revenue collection and increases. Each quarterly reallocation equals $35,125.
With revenues far exceeding the budgeted amount and increasing year-over-year, Councilor Clint Beaver said the decision to make the organizations whole again was an easy one.
Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller highly recommended scenario two, which would allow for the city to revisit the reallocations quarterly. If changes with the Wyoming Legislature cause decreased funding for municipalities, the quarterly check will allow for changes, if needed.
City councilors will consider changes at the Nov. 2 council meeting.