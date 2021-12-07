SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council was split when deciding whether to support a planning grant application, which could fund a feasibility study for the second phase of the High-Tech Business Park.
The resolution was narrowly approved by the council on a 4-3 vote Monday night with Mayor Rich Bridger and councilors Aaron Linden, Steven Brantz and Shawn Day supporting the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority in its application for up to $20,000 in funding from the Wyoming Business Council’s Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program.
Councilors Jacob Martin, Kristen Jennings and Clint Beaver voted against applying for the grant.
The High-Tech Business Park is home to some of the city’s most high-profile manufacturing employers including Kennon, Vacutech and Weatherby and has led to the creation of roughly 325 area jobs, according to SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs.
As the park is close to filling up, the planning grant will allow SEEDA to investigate possible locations for further development, which could involve an expansion of the current property or the construction of a new business park somewhere else in town, Briggs said. In addition to the current property in northern Sheridan, the study will also investigate properties off East Fifth Street and in the southern part of town near East Ridge Road, Briggs said.
Those who voted against the grant application opposed it for a variety of reasons, but the most common was a concern that Sheridan was not ready for further expansion.
“The last year or so, I’ve become concerned with pushing growth in Sheridan,” Martin said.”….One of the things I love about Sheridan is that it’s somewhat small and you don’t have to worry about fighting traffic or simple things like finding a parking spot downtown. So I’m torn with this idea of creating new high-tech parks and roping in more and more businesses, because (if we continue to grow) someday the things we love about Sheridan won’t be there anymore.”
Similarly, Jennings expressed concerns about the current employment and housing situations in Sheridan and whether the city could support new large businesses at this time. Even Brantz, who voted for the grant application, said he shared many of the same concerns.
“Sheridan’s been expanding for quite a few years,” Brantz said. “When do we run out of water? When do we run out of sewage? When do we run out of landfill?...There’s a certain amount of service that we need to have in place… If we get another thousand people here (through business recruitment), it’s going to radically change our way of life.”
Briggs said he understood the council’s concerns and was “not going to pretend housing and workforce aren’t challenges” for the city and the state of Wyoming as a whole. But he also argued there was real value in continuing to pursue future business development at the business park.
“I think the economic development opportunities are about the diversification and the health of the economy,” Briggs said. “…We’re hopeful with the continuation of the High-Tech Business Park that we’re providing opportunities for business investment so that children who are being raised …and educated and trained in this community have a job at the end of that, and they have an opportunity for a variety of different types of jobs.”
Prior to the city’s approval of the application, the SEEDA board voiced its support during a Nov. 22 special meeting. The application will need to acquire one more seal of approval — from the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board —on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. before Briggs can officially submit it.