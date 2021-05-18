SHERIDAN — The Sheridan City Council unanimously voted down a staff-recommended vacation of a portion of N B Avenue on Monday after hearing the concerns of three citizens.
The request from Michael and Cean Weber and Cooley Butler involved vacating 13,047 square feet, or 0.3 acres, at the end of N B Avenue. If the request had been approved, the Webers intended to consolidate the right-of-way into nearby lots so they could build a home on the east side of the property.
This didn’t sit well with nearby property owners who were concerned future building on the site could be dangerous, since the property is located entirely in a flood plain near Goose Creek.
Robert Matthews, who lives near the proposed vacated area, showed the council pictures of flooding that occurred in the area in 2019, when there was more than 2 feet of standing water. Future construction in the area would essentially construct a berm, which would exacerbate flooding, property owners said.
“Any building there is going to be a problem with what water is there,” Jason Pinder said.
“I share similar concerns,” Ryan Fuhrman said. “By building at that location, you are in fact putting a berm lateral to where the water wants to go… and as an adjacent neighbor I’m concerned that anything we do over there will have an impact across the street.”
Megan Crow of MC2 Engineering spoke on behalf of the Webers and said they were aware of past flooding in the area and had worked diligently to clear the adjacent property of hazards that could exacerbate flooding.
“Over the last three years, they have put their time and money into cleaning up this property to help that water flow where it needs to flow,” Crow said. “…They did witness the flooding in 2019 and saw where the flooding went… and (they) have worked to help fix and mitigate that (flooding) in the area.”
In addition to concerns about the flood plain, Community Development Director Wade Sanner also heard concerns about how the vacation could impact access to a nearby footbridge across Goose Creek. If the vacation had been approved by the city, there would have been an easement on the property allowing continued access to the footbridge, Sanner said.
City engineer Hanns Mercer told the council any construction on the property would have a “negligible” impact on the flood plain. But, while it is possible to construct in the flood plain, the project still gave pause to city councilors, including Councilor Steven Brantz.
“I understand if someone owns a property, it is OK to build on a flood plain, it is OK to build on stilts, that’s their business,” Brantz said. “But I think what I’m struggling with right now is we’re talking about the vacation of a public alley at $2 a square foot. So I think that’s where I’m…going to be in opposition, because I don’t believe the city should sell that piece of property for this building.”